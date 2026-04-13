- The Optiq-V is a 519-horsepower electric crossover positioned just below the 615-hp Lyriq-V.
- Like most EVs, it's quick, taking 3.7 seconds to hit 60 mph despite weighing 5,508 pounds. It's also kind of fun to drive.
- Bright blue interior trim and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler prove that the Optiq-V has a whimsical side.
Tested: 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Is Actually Kind of Fun to Drive
It's the first electric V-Series I've driven with a whimsical vibe
I have beef with the Cadillac Lyriq-V that it turns out I don't have with the Cadillac Optiq-V. I won't rehash my first drive or my track test of the Lyriq-V, but here's the long and short of it: The Lyriq-V should've been both quick in a straight line and fun to drive. After all, that's the recipe behind the fantastic CT5-V Blackwing. Instead, what I found was another rapid but otherwise dull EV. The Lyriq may have inherited the iconic V badge, but it missed out on the family genes.
So as the smaller Cadillac Optiq-V pulled up to our private test track, I was less than enthused to drive it. It's essentially a smaller version of the Lyriq, powered by two electric motors that combine to produce up to 519 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It also has all-wheel drive and is heavy at 5,508 pounds. Plus, you'd have to put the Lyriq-V and Optiq-V side by side to tell them apart. However, as the tests came and went, the Optiq-V had an unexpected ace up its sleeve. It's actually kind of fun to drive.
2026 Cadillac Optiq-V
Edmunds test results
|Motor
|Two electric motors
|Power
|up to 519 horsepower
|Torque
|up to 650 lb-ft
|Transmission
|single-speed automatic
|Driveline
|AWD
|Weight
|5,508 pounds
|0-60 mph
|3.7 seconds
|Quarter mile
|12.5 seconds @ 113.5 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|107 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.91 g
|Price as tested
|$71,190 (est.)
Where the Cadillac OPTIQ ranks:
#4 in Small luxury electric SUVs
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Spot the difference
If there's anything to give the Lyriq-V props for, it ain't slow. As a refresher, the one I hustled around our test track hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and ran the quarter mile in 11.9 seconds at 113.5 mph. Its onboard 0-60 mph timer clocked a 3.3-second run, matching the Cadillac's acceleration claims. Regardless, given that it is a 6,076-pound SUV, 3.6 seconds is still quite impressive
How did the smaller Optiq-V do? Well, it may be down 96 hp, but it produces the same amount of torque with Velocity Max mode — Cadillac's version of launch control — engaged. As such, the smaller V reached 60 mph a tenth of a second slower at 3.7 seconds and completed the quarter mile in 12.5 seconds, 0.6 second slower, at 113.5 mph. Despite a decent horsepower gap, the Optiq-V almost matches the Lyriq-V for acceleration because it's about 500 pounds lighter than the Lyriq-V, weighing 5,508 pounds on our scales.
The pair's trap speed at the end of the quarter mile was identical at 113.5 mph, suggesting that the Lyriq's power advantage pays greater dividends off the line but tapers off at higher speeds. Both V's are electronically limited to 131 mph. So, as far as real-world performance is concerned, both will feel rapid, with no clear winner outside of instrumented testing.
The Optiq-V starts to shine
While their performance remained on par throughout our various acceleration tests, the same can't be said when it came time to stop. The larger Lyriq-V needed 117 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is remarkable for something as large and heavy as it is. However, the Optiq-V outshined its sibling by taking just 107 feet to shed 60 mph. For context, that just about matches the $250,000 Lucid Air Sapphire's result.
Part of the reason why the Optiq-V did so well is that it rode on stickier Continental SportContact 6 tires, whereas the Lyriq-V ran the test on less sporty PremiumContact 6 rubber. Both are summer performance tires.
This tire discrepancy played a larger role when it came time for the newest V-Series Cadillac to enter our 200-foot skidpad. Here, the Optiq-V pulled ahead, managing to pull a 0.91 lateral g compared to the Lyriq's 0.88 g. Again, while that's a win for the smaller of the two, the difference in lateral grip performance wouldn't necessarily be distinguishable outside of instrumented testing.
What you will instantly feel, however, is how much more settled the Optiq-V is as it makes its way around a giant circle. Sure, its body still leans quite a bit, but it doesn't just give way to understeer — where the front end loses grip and pushes wide in a corner — at the first sign of a tight bend. Unlike the Lyriq-V, which required more effort to hold at the limit of grip, the Optiq-V proved much more willing to get there, letting me know how much more its tires could take, and it even allowed me to recover if I pushed too hard too quickly.
The same can't be said about the Lyriq-V, which required me to scrub off a substantial amount of speed before its front tires would grip again. The Optiq-V may be only slightly grippier on paper, but it feels substantially more confident and inspiring to drive quickly.
A big, heavy, and fun EV?
Out on our handling course, the Optiq-V proved it wasn't done outshining its sibling. Lap after lap, it slowly began to convince me that this might be Cadillac's first fun EV (if you discount the fabulous hand-built Celestiq, which is surprisingly engaging to drive). Its steering still has plenty of artificial weight, but it's slightly easier to feel what the front tires are going through.
In the bends, the Optiq-V was eager to turn under braking and even indulge in the smallest slide on the way out of corners. It's the kind of personality you could easily grow to like. However, a warning message popped up after about four laps on the handling course, telling me its brakes were overheating and that I should consider slowing down. Bummer. So, while perhaps not the full thriller it could be, it's at least kind of fun in an unexpected way.
Zoom out, and you'll see that the Optiq-V doesn't take itself too seriously. After all, it has a tiny carbon-fiber spoiler in the rear, a bright-blue center-dash trim piece, and equally eye-catching giant brake calipers. So, while the Optiq-V may not be V's first proper thriller, it's undoubtedly a big step in the right direction, especially for an EV.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz