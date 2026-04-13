Tested: 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Is Actually Kind of Fun to Drive

I have beef with the Cadillac Lyriq-V that it turns out I don't have with the Cadillac Optiq-V. I won't rehash my first drive or my track test of the Lyriq-V, but here's the long and short of it: The Lyriq-V should've been both quick in a straight line and fun to drive. After all, that's the recipe behind the fantastic CT5-V Blackwing. Instead, what I found was another rapid but otherwise dull EV. The Lyriq may have inherited the iconic V badge, but it missed out on the family genes.

So as the smaller Cadillac Optiq-V pulled up to our private test track, I was less than enthused to drive it. It's essentially a smaller version of the Lyriq, powered by two electric motors that combine to produce up to 519 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It also has all-wheel drive and is heavy at 5,508 pounds. Plus, you'd have to put the Lyriq-V and Optiq-V side by side to tell them apart. However, as the tests came and went, the Optiq-V had an unexpected ace up its sleeve. It's actually kind of fun to drive.