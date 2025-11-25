- The BMW Z4 goes out of production next year.
- This limited-run Final Edition will be built between February and April of next year.
- You can get it with an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. We recommend the latter.
RIP, BMW Z4: This Final Edition Marks the End of the Line
The Final Edition Z4 will be produced "in very small numbers" early next year
The BMW Z4 roadster is going out of production. To mark the occasion, BMW will sell a limited run of Z4 Final Edition models, all of which will cost $78,675 including destination.
Every Z4 Final Edition will look the same. Outside, the roadster will be painted in matte-like Frozen Black. Gloss black trim is found on the mirror caps, grille surround, air intakes and exhaust. It's not a full blacked-out look, though — there's a bit of brightwork on the staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels.
The Final Edition's interior is also dressed for its own funeral, with black seats and black trim. You'll find red and tri-color M accents throughout the cabin, though, and the Final Edition comes fully loaded with a Harman Kardon stereo, a full suite of driver assistance tech and more.
There is one option, however: the transmission. You can spec the Z4 Final Edition with an eight-speed automatic transmission, but we highly recommend going for the six-speed manual. Go for that spec and you get the Z4's Handschalter package, which includes stiffer suspension components and retuned programming for the electronically adjustable dampers, steering and traction control. It's an option we really dig.
Regardless of transmission, the Z4 Final Edition will be powered by the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six engine from the M40i trim. This engine makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which is pretty stout for this lil' two-seater.
It's unclear how many Final Edition models will be produced; BMW says it'll offer this Z4 "in very small numbers from February to April of 2026." If you want one, you'd better act fast.