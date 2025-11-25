RIP, BMW Z4: This Final Edition Marks the End of the Line

The BMW Z4 roadster is going out of production. To mark the occasion, BMW will sell a limited run of Z4 Final Edition models, all of which will cost $78,675 including destination.

Every Z4 Final Edition will look the same. Outside, the roadster will be painted in matte-like Frozen Black. Gloss black trim is found on the mirror caps, grille surround, air intakes and exhaust. It's not a full blacked-out look, though — there's a bit of brightwork on the staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels.