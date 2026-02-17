2026 BMW X5 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV: Sport or Comfort, Driver or Passenger?

There are two clear winners in Edmunds' rankings of midsize luxury SUVs: the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV and the BMW X5. The scoring breakdown for these two reveals that the Mercedes is more comfort-oriented, while the BMW is more satisfying to drive, which is consistent with the automakers' lineups in general. If you're in the market for a fancy midsize German SUV, read on to make sense of the many powertrain choices offered and see how these two compare.

This comparison omits the super-powerful versions of each model — the 617-horsepower BMW X5 M Competition and the 603-hp Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S — instead focusing on the more mainstream and practical powertrain options. We're also ignoring the GLE Coupe and its X6 counterpart, because swoopy rooflines reduce cargo capacity. Don't worry, though, as there are still plenty to choose from.

Power and fuel economy

Skipping the full-on M and AMG models still leaves us with three BMW powertrains and five for the Mercedes. The GLE's wider range starts with the least powerful option between the pair. The GLE 350, which is available with rear- or all-wheel drive, is powered by a 255-hp turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It's the most fuel-efficient version of the GLE, but the most basic X5 beats it in both power and fuel economy.

The entry-level X5 is sold as the rear-wheel-drive sDrive40i and the all-wheel-drive xDrive40i. Both use a 375-hp turbocharged inline-six engine and have EPA combined ratings of 25 mpg. Benz offers a similar powertrain in the GLE 450, although it's available only with all-wheel drive and has a bit less torque and slightly worse fuel economy. If you want to keep your price of entry down, the X5 is the clear choice from a base powertrain perspective.