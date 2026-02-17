- Like a good BMW, the X5 keeps the driver engaged.
- Mercedes-Benz's GLE crossover is more coddling than the X5 but still nice to drive.
- Which of these midsize luxury SUVs is right for you and your family?
2026 BMW X5 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV: Sport or Comfort, Driver or Passenger?
The harder choice may be which powertrain to spec, with each model offering at least three
There are two clear winners in Edmunds' rankings of midsize luxury SUVs: the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV and the BMW X5. The scoring breakdown for these two reveals that the Mercedes is more comfort-oriented, while the BMW is more satisfying to drive, which is consistent with the automakers' lineups in general. If you're in the market for a fancy midsize German SUV, read on to make sense of the many powertrain choices offered and see how these two compare.
This comparison omits the super-powerful versions of each model — the 617-horsepower BMW X5 M Competition and the 603-hp Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S — instead focusing on the more mainstream and practical powertrain options. We're also ignoring the GLE Coupe and its X6 counterpart, because swoopy rooflines reduce cargo capacity. Don't worry, though, as there are still plenty to choose from.
Power and fuel economy
Skipping the full-on M and AMG models still leaves us with three BMW powertrains and five for the Mercedes. The GLE's wider range starts with the least powerful option between the pair. The GLE 350, which is available with rear- or all-wheel drive, is powered by a 255-hp turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It's the most fuel-efficient version of the GLE, but the most basic X5 beats it in both power and fuel economy.
The entry-level X5 is sold as the rear-wheel-drive sDrive40i and the all-wheel-drive xDrive40i. Both use a 375-hp turbocharged inline-six engine and have EPA combined ratings of 25 mpg. Benz offers a similar powertrain in the GLE 450, although it's available only with all-wheel drive and has a bit less torque and slightly worse fuel economy. If you want to keep your price of entry down, the X5 is the clear choice from a base powertrain perspective.
The next rung up for both models is occupied by their respective plug-in hybrid versions, BMW with the xDrive50e and Mercedes with its GLE 450e. The BMW wins on output, with about 100 additional horsepower and a bit more torque than the plug-in GLE.
Their EPA fuel economy ratings are almost identical, but the Mercedes does best the Bimmer in all-electric driving — an estimated 50 miles to the BMW's 40 miles. In Edmunds' testing, the plug-in X5 managed 23 mpg in mixed driving, while the GLE 450e handily beat its own ratings (and the BMW's result) with 28 mpg. It also went 59 miles on a full charge, so take those EPA ratings with a grain of salt.
We're not done yet! The top X5 in this comparison is the M-adjacent M60i model, which is powered by a 523-hp twin-turbo V8 and gets some performance gear to go along with sportier looks. Mercedes' take on the semi-sporty midsize luxury SUV is the GLE 53, which gets a 429-hp version of the 450's turbocharged inline-six. The GLE 580 skips the sporty show but yields a healthy 510 hp from a twin-turbo V8 of its own.
Spec
X5 40i
X5 50e
X5 M60i
GLE 350
GLE 450
GLE 450e
AMG GLE 53
GLE 580
|Engine / motors
|turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder
|turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder and an electric motor
|twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder and an electric motor
|turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder
|twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8
|Horsepower
|375 hp
|483 hp
|523 hp
|255 hp
|375 hp
|381 hp
|429 hp
|510 hp
|Torque
|398 lb-ft
|516 lb-ft
|553 lb-ft
|295 lb-ft
|369 lb-ft
|479 lb-ft
|413 lb-ft
|538 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|nine-speed automatic
|nine-speed automatic
|nine-speed automatic
|nine-speed automatic
|nine-speed automatic
|Drive type
|RWD/AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|RWD/AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|Fuel economy
|25 combined mpg (23 city/27 hwy)
|60 combined MPGe (gas and electric), 22 combined MPGe (gas only)
|19 combined mpg (17 city/22 hwy)
|22-23 combined mpg (19-21 city/26-28 hwy)
|21 combined mpg (19 city/25 hwy)
|60 combined MPGe (gas and electric), 23 combined MPGe (gas only)
|20 combined mpg (18 city/23 hwy)
|18 combined mpg (15 city/21 hwy)
Interior
You want some obvious differences? BMW and Mercedes interior styling couldn't be much further apart. While the X5's cabin has a technical, almost austere look, the GLE's interior has a softer and more organic feel. Both start off with nice-quality synthetic leather upholstery and offer leather surfaces for extra money. Heated front seats are standard on the Mercedes, while BMW charges extra for them. Both brands offer heated armrests, steering wheels and second-row seats, as well as four-zone climate control and soft-close doors.
In terms of space, the front-seat headroom and legroom totals are comparable between these two. In back, however, the X5 has more headroom and the GLE wins in legroom. You can either cater to the long of leg or those with taller torsos. Cargo totals are also very close, with Mercedes eking out a small advantage in overall space.
One thing the GLE offers that the X5 no longer does is an available third row of seats — BMW forces you into the larger X7 if you need to carry more than five people. Just know that the GLE's available third row is pretty tight, best left for smaller kids, and it will eat well into those cargo space measurements when deployed.
Spec
X5
GLE SUV
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|40.7/39.4 in
|40.5/36.9 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|39.8/37.4 in
|40.3/40.9 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5/7
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|33.9 cu ft
|33.3 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|72.3 cu ft
|74.9 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
Both of these Germans greet their drivers with a big slab of glass housing two displays — one for the driver's instruments and a center touchscreen for infotainment duties and settings fiddling. BMW's curved piece has a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch center screen. Mercedes provides 12.3-inchers in both slots, and its setup feels a little more integrated into the overall design. Both have branded infotainment systems, and while MBUX vs. BMW Operating System 8 is more of a personal choice, both require some time to learn.
Unlike many mainstream brands, BMW and Mercedes both charge extra for a lot of driver assist systems. The standard offerings are pretty thin — forward collision mitigation and blind-spot assist come with both, while the BMW adds lane keeping assistance. Buyers who want more will have to check some options boxes.
The GLE's $1,950 Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control and active almost everything, including steering assist, lane keeping assistance and lane change assist. BMW charges $2,500 for the X5's Driving Assistance Professional package, which matches what Mercedes offers but adds Highway Assistant, which allows for hands-free driving at speeds up to 85 mph, something the GLE doesn't offer.
Trims and pricing
BMW and Mercedes don't really do trims in the traditional sense. Instead, you choose your powertrain, which determines the look and standard features and then add options either à la carte or in packages. This is nice because it means you're more likely to get precisely what you want, but it can inflate the total bill quickly if you're not careful.
The least expensive GLE is the rear-wheel-drive GLE 350, which starts at $63,600 including the destination charge; adding all-wheel drive brings the 350's price up to $66,100. The most frugal X5, the rear-wheel-drive sDrive40i, has a starting price of $69,750, while the all-wheel-drive xDrive40i runs from $72,050. The latter's counterpart in the Mercedes lineup is the GLE 450, which starts at $73,600; that base price also applies to the plug-in GLE 450e. The X5 xDrive50e costs $77,450.
From there, prices climb significantly. The GLE 53 and GLE 580 both start at $91,350. BMW charges a minimum of $95,050 for the X5 M60i. As is often the case, the final choice will come down to personal preference. BMW generally gives you a little more power and better sportier dynamics, while Mercedes offers more powertrain choice and a comfier ride. Choose wisely in terms of price to value, but there isn't a bad spec among these luxury midsize SUV lineups.