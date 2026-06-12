2026 Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3: Rival Luxury Compacts Compared

Trims and pricing

BMW keeps things simple by offering the X3 in just 30 xDrive and M50 xDrive trims, which, respectively, start at $52,650 and $67,850. If you're looking at the 30 xDrive but want a bit of the M50 xDrive's high-performance aesthetic, the $2,200 M Sport package adds dark exterior accents, 19-inch wheels, and a sport-tuned suspension, while the M Sport Professional takes the concept a step further with a high-performance brake package and additional aesthetic tweaks to the exterior.

The X3 M50 xDrive, meanwhile, comes pretty well equipped right out of the box, but there are still plenty of paint colors, upholstery options, and interior trim accents to choose from. The $2,750 Premium package also includes a Harman Kardon audio system, a head-up display, and an array of exterior cameras that provide a 360-degree view of your surroundings to make it easier to navigate tight parking situations.

Audi offers both the Q5 and the SQ5 in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. This translates to a base price of $54,095 for the Q5 Premium at the low end and starting price of $66,695 if you want a base SQ5 — if you spring for a top-end SQ5 Prestige with all the fixings, it bumps the price to $72,595.

Springing for the Q5 Premium Plus brings in upgrades like 19-inch wheels, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a top-view camera system, while the Q5 Prestige gets bigger enhancements that include an adaptive air suspension, ventilated front sport seats, and the passenger display. It's a similar upgrade path with the SQ5, though it's worth noting that its sport-tuned air suspension is standard equipment across all three trims. SQ5 Prestige models also score ventilated front sport seats with massage functions as well as Nappa or Milano leather upholstery.

When it comes to picking which is best for you, it's worth noting that the X3 is the larger car inside and more efficient throughout its powertrain lineup. The Audi hits back with much more handsome exterior styling and a simpler tech interface that will be easier to get to grips with for those who don't live super tech-forward lives.