- What's new: The latest Audi Q5 and BMW X3 are both packed with tech and efficient engines.
- Why they matter: Both are staples for the brand (and big sellers), and both are vying hard for your dollars.
- Edmunds Says: Both have obvious strengths, but plenty of cons. We examine it all to help you decide which is best.
2026 Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3: Rival Luxury Compacts Compared
Both SUVs benefit from recent design overhauls
The luxury compact SUV segment is crowded with strong contenders, but the 2026 Audi Q5 and 2026 BMW X3 remain two of the most recognizable choices for shoppers seeking a blend of technology, comfort and practicality. Recent updates to both the Q5 and X3 bring fresh styling, revamped interiors, and improved tech aimed at keeping pace in one of the industry's most competitive classes.
While the Q5 leans toward understated luxury and a smooth, refined driving experience, the X3 continues to emphasize sportier handling and stronger driver engagement. Both offer responsive powertrains, advanced safety features, and premium cabin materials, though differences in passenger space, infotainment design, efficiency, and pricing could make one a better fit for your particular needs. Here we'll break down the specifications and features that matter most to help you determine which luxury SUV deserves a spot in your garage.
Power and fuel economy
BMW offers the X3 in two distinct flavors: X3 30 xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive. Opting for the former gets you a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, while the latter is motivated by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder. An eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive are standard on both models.
While most folks will find the 30 xDrive responsive enough for everyday driving, the M50 xDrive offers serious punch and is legitimately fun to drive thanks to its gutsy powerplant and sport-tuned chassis. And while performance and efficiency are usually at odds with each other, the difference in fuel economy between the two models isn't as vast as you might expect.
The 2026 Audi Q5's base engine is also a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. But while it’s a bit more powerful than the two-liter in the X3 30 xDrive, and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission it's connected to implies a more performance-minded design, we actually found the BMW to be a bit quicker to 60 mph in testing.
Audi's high-performance countermeasure to the M-infused X3 M50 xDrive comes in the form of the SQ5, a sportier iteration of the Q5 that's equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. Although the efficiency trade-off between Q5 and SQ5 is even smaller than the fuel economy gap between the X3 30xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive, both versions of the X3 are more efficient than the base Q5.
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Model
Engine
Horsepower
Torque
Combined MPG
|BMW X3 30 xDrive
|2.0L turbo inline-four
|255 hp
|295 lb-ft
|29 mpg
|BMW X3 M50 xDrive
|3.0L turbo inline-six
|393 hp
|428 lb-ft
|27 mpg
|Audi Q5
|2.0L turbo inline-four
|268 hp
|295 lb-ft
|24 mpg
|Audi SQ5
|3.0L turbo inline-six
|362 hp
|406 lb-ft
|23 mpg
Interior
While we've praised the latest BMW X3 for looking, feeling, and driving like a vehicle that costs as much as it does, but some cheap interior plastics undermine its luxury credentials. That said, the X3 is a generally comfortable place to do the business of driving. The cushioning of the front seats is on the firm side, but there's an array of adjustments available to get the position just right, and taller drivers will likely appreciate the thigh-extender feature. The second row benefits from ample headroom, and wide door openings make it easy to get into and out of the X3.
Storage is another one of the X3's strengths. Its cargo capacity behind the rear seats is among the best in its class, and the second-row seats fold nearly flat, making it easier to haul large and bulky items. Plus, it has large door pockets for a car of this type, which makes fitting large water bottles in an easy-to-reach place a cinch.
Audi employs a similar approach when it comes for comfort, pairing firm cushioning for the front seats with an array of adjustments to allow passengers to find their ideal seating position. It's a similar story when it comes to spaciousness, with both rows offering tons of headroom and a reasonable amount of legroom, though the Q5 does offer a comfort advantage for folks in the second row thanks to its reclining seats. In terms of cargo capacity, the Q5 is one of the better options in its class, but it's not quite on par with the X3, and we found its storage options for smaller items a bit lacking.
Dimension
2026 BMW X3
2026 Audi Q5
Difference
|Seating
|5
|5
|—
|Front headroom
|40.5 in
|38.2 in
|X3 +2.3 in
|Front legroom
|40.2 in
|40.9 in
|Q5 +0.7 in
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in
|57.7 in
|X3 +0.2 in
|Rear headroom
|38.2 in
|37.8 in
|X3 +0.4 in
|Rear legroom
|36.3 in
|38.0 in
|Q5 +1.7 in
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in
|55.9 in
|Q5 +0.2 in
|Cargo behind 2nd row
|31.5 cu ft
|27.6 cu ft
|X3 +3.9 cu ft
|Max cargo
|67.1 cu ft
|56.9 cu ft
|X3 +10.2 cu ft
Technology and safety features
Both BMW and Audi have gone all-in with big touchscreens in recent years, but the Q5's latest array of displays takes things to another level. Its 14.5-inch center screen is quick to respond to inputs and looks fantastic, and while the optional passenger screen isn't a must-have feature, it does add to the tech-forward vibe. The Q5 builds on the theme with a fast wireless charging pad up front and a pair of USB-C ports for both front and second-row passengers. Audi also simplified the infotainment system's menu structure for 2026, a change that should make it easier for new owners to get up to speed.
The Q5's standard safety and driver assistance features include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning and lane keeping assistance, while higher trims gain adaptive cruise control with lane guidance as well as parking assistance features.
BMW doesn't offer a screen for the passenger in the X3, but it's certainly not a technologically austere environment. Both the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display are mounted in a single curved housing that looks contemporary without taking over the entire dashboard. While the infotainment software's main app menu can be overwhelming for new users, the system is responsive and highly customizable. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support comes standard, and a wireless charging pad as well as two USB-C ports for each row ensure that everyone's devices will stay charged up.
Standard safety and driver assistance features for the X3 include forward collision warning, active blind-spot detection, and lane departure warning, while optional features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane keeping offer a semi-autonomous driving experience under certain conditions. The available Parking Assistant Professional feature also brings advanced autonomous parking capabilities to the SUV.
Trims and pricing
BMW keeps things simple by offering the X3 in just 30 xDrive and M50 xDrive trims, which, respectively, start at $52,650 and $67,850. If you're looking at the 30 xDrive but want a bit of the M50 xDrive's high-performance aesthetic, the $2,200 M Sport package adds dark exterior accents, 19-inch wheels, and a sport-tuned suspension, while the M Sport Professional takes the concept a step further with a high-performance brake package and additional aesthetic tweaks to the exterior.
The X3 M50 xDrive, meanwhile, comes pretty well equipped right out of the box, but there are still plenty of paint colors, upholstery options, and interior trim accents to choose from. The $2,750 Premium package also includes a Harman Kardon audio system, a head-up display, and an array of exterior cameras that provide a 360-degree view of your surroundings to make it easier to navigate tight parking situations.
Audi offers both the Q5 and the SQ5 in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. This translates to a base price of $54,095 for the Q5 Premium at the low end and starting price of $66,695 if you want a base SQ5 — if you spring for a top-end SQ5 Prestige with all the fixings, it bumps the price to $72,595.
Springing for the Q5 Premium Plus brings in upgrades like 19-inch wheels, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a top-view camera system, while the Q5 Prestige gets bigger enhancements that include an adaptive air suspension, ventilated front sport seats, and the passenger display. It's a similar upgrade path with the SQ5, though it's worth noting that its sport-tuned air suspension is standard equipment across all three trims. SQ5 Prestige models also score ventilated front sport seats with massage functions as well as Nappa or Milano leather upholstery.
When it comes to picking which is best for you, it's worth noting that the X3 is the larger car inside and more efficient throughout its powertrain lineup. The Audi hits back with much more handsome exterior styling and a simpler tech interface that will be easier to get to grips with for those who don't live super tech-forward lives.