- The BMW M4 is the two-door coupe and two-door convertible take on the brand's famed M3 sport sedan.
- Powered by an explosive twin-turbo inline-six, the M4 is superbly quick and equally luxurious.
- The 2026 M4 starts at $83,550 including destination.
2026 BMW M4: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The BMW M4 offers all the same fun and precision of the M3 but with two fewer doors
The BMW M4 is the brand's alternative to the famed M3 sport sedan. Ditching the rear doors saves a few pounds and makes the lively coupe all the more stylish for it. The brand's long-running twin-turbocharged inline-six offers a few power configurations depending on trim level, but even the most "basic" 473-horsepower version feels rapid no matter which transmission option you select.
Read all of our BMW M4 content:
2025 BMW M4 CS First Drive: Hardcore Performance You Can Actually Live With
The 2025 BMW M4 Really Is Updated, You Guys, We Swear
Tested: 2025 BMW M4 Is Pure and Nearly Perfect (and Pink!)
2025 BMW M4 CS First Look: BMW Sharpens Its AWD Sport Coupe
The latest M4 is a treat to drive, especially with the six-speed manual transmission.
BMW is happy to offer buyers a range of radical colors.
The standard M4's twin-turbocharged powertrain makes a healthy 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque.
You can also opt for an eight-speed automatic, which becomes mandatory on the high-performance CS.
M4 models offer serious grip thanks to the optional all-wheel-drive system available on Competition models, which also get a bump to 503 horsepower.
The M4's interior is a mix of techy screens and luxurious appointments and features plenty of interesting materials to keep your eyes entertained.
These base seats are the M4's most tame and most comfortable option.
BMW's M4 will happily handle day-to-day chores, too, with a good-size trunk and usable back seats.
The M4's design generally raises some eyebrows, but the details are nonetheless stunning.
BMW also offers a drop-top coupe for open-roof fun.