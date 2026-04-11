2026 BMW M4: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The BMW M4 offers all the same fun and precision of the M3 but with two fewer doors

2025 BMW M4 front 3/4
  • The BMW M4 is the two-door coupe and two-door convertible take on the brand's famed M3 sport sedan.
  • Powered by an explosive twin-turbo inline-six, the M4 is superbly quick and equally luxurious.
  • The 2026 M4 starts at $83,550 including destination.

The BMW M4 is the brand's alternative to the famed M3 sport sedan. Ditching the rear doors saves a few pounds and makes the lively coupe all the more stylish for it. The brand's long-running twin-turbocharged inline-six offers a few power configurations depending on trim level, but even the most "basic" 473-horsepower version feels rapid no matter which transmission option you select.

Read all of our BMW M4 content:
2025 BMW M4 CS First Drive: Hardcore Performance You Can Actually Live With
The 2025 BMW M4 Really Is Updated, You Guys, We Swear
Tested: 2025 BMW M4 Is Pure and Nearly Perfect (and Pink!)
2025 BMW M4 CS First Look: BMW Sharpens Its AWD Sport Coupe

See 12 2026 BMW M4 vehicles for sale near you
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2025 BMW M4 driving

The latest M4 is a treat to drive, especially with the six-speed manual transmission.

2025 BMW M4 rear 3/4

BMW is happy to offer buyers a range of radical colors.

2025 BMW M4 engine

The standard M4's twin-turbocharged powertrain makes a healthy 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque.

2025 BMW M4 engine

You can also opt for an eight-speed automatic, which becomes mandatory on the high-performance CS.

2025 BMW M4 wheel

M4 models offer serious grip thanks to the optional all-wheel-drive system available on Competition models, which also get a bump to 503 horsepower.

2025 BMW M4 interior

The M4's interior is a mix of techy screens and luxurious appointments and features plenty of interesting materials to keep your eyes entertained.

2025 BMW M4 seats

These base seats are the M4's most tame and most comfortable option.

2025 BMW M4 trunk

BMW's M4 will happily handle day-to-day chores, too, with a good-size trunk and usable back seats.

2025 BMW M4 taillights

The M4's design generally raises some eyebrows, but the details are nonetheless stunning.

2025 BMW M4 convertible front

BMW also offers a drop-top coupe for open-roof fun. 

2025 BMW M4 convertible rear with top down
2025 BMW M4 coupe interior
2025 BMW M4 coupe rear bumper 3/4
2025 BMW M4 convertible interior


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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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Pricing

Edmunds suggests you pay
$78,976
2 for sale near you
Prices based on sales in VA thru 3/30/26
Final assembly in Germany
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