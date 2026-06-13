- BMW hasn't made any major changes to the M3 for 2026, aside from making a few features standard.
- A heated steering wheel is now standard, and Competition trims with the automatic transmission include remote start.
- Pricing for the 2026 BMW M3 starts at $80,650, including destination.
2026 BMW M3: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The car that invented the sport sedan segment still provides giant-slaying power and dynamics, but at a cost
BMW's M3 remains a dominant force in the sport sedan world. Its potent turbocharged inline-six produces up to 523 horsepower, it can be had with all- or rear-wheel drive, and it's still offered with a six-speed manual transmission. The exterior styling is still somewhat polarizing years after its introduction, but the interior, with its curved screen and purposeful design, is fantastic. BMW isn't making any major changes to the M3 for 2026, but if it isn't broke, don't fix it.
Read all our 2026 BMW M3 content:
2026 BMW M3: Specs & Features
2026 BMW M3: Trim Comparison
2026 BMW M3: MPG & Gas Mileage
BMW opted not to make any big changes to the M3 for 2026.
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With up to 523 horsepower, available all-wheel drive and some seriously smart tech, the M3 remains the one to beat in its class.
While the M3's controversial front styling hasn't gotten any better over the years, the rest of the car is so sharp and so quick that we don't mind.
The M3's turbocharged inline-six provides an incredible soundtrack to an amazing drive.
For 2026, BMW added a heated steering wheel as a standard feature for the M3.
Competition models also get standard remote start capability.
Purists can have the M3 with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.
But the brutally quick all-wheel-drive M3 Competition models are only available with an eight-speed automatic.
If you option your M3 with the Carbon package, you can get track-focused tires.
If you're looking for this bright Frozen Tampa Bay Green Metallic paint in the configurator, you won't find it. It's a BMW Individual color.