2026 BMW M3: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The car that invented the sport sedan segment still provides giant-slaying power and dynamics, but at a cost

2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive
  • BMW hasn't made any major changes to the M3 for 2026, aside from making a few features standard.
  • A heated steering wheel is now standard, and Competition trims with the automatic transmission include remote start.
  • Pricing for the 2026 BMW M3 starts at $80,650, including destination.

BMW's M3 remains a dominant force in the sport sedan world. Its potent turbocharged inline-six produces up to 523 horsepower, it can be had with all- or rear-wheel drive, and it's still offered with a six-speed manual transmission. The exterior styling is still somewhat polarizing years after its introduction, but the interior, with its curved screen and purposeful design, is fantastic. BMW isn't making any major changes to the M3 for 2026, but if it isn't broke, don't fix it.

Read all our 2026 BMW M3 content:
2026 BMW M3: Specs & Features
2026 BMW M3: Trim Comparison
2026 BMW M3: MPG & Gas Mileage

See 18 2027 BMW M3 vehicles for sale near you
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BMW M3 front

BMW opted not to make any big changes to the M3 for 2026.

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2026 BMW M3 pricing in Ashburn, VA

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BMW M3 rear

With up to 523 horsepower, available all-wheel drive and some seriously smart tech, the M3 remains the one to beat in its class.

2025 BMW M3 front

While the M3's controversial front styling hasn't gotten any better over the years, the rest of the car is so sharp and so quick that we don't mind.

2025 BMW M3 front

The M3's turbocharged inline-six provides an incredible soundtrack to an amazing drive.

2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive

For 2026, BMW added a heated steering wheel as a standard feature for the M3.

2025 BMW M3 profile

Competition models also get standard remote start capability.

2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive

Purists can have the M3 with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

BMW M3 badges

But the brutally quick all-wheel-drive M3 Competition models are only available with an eight-speed automatic.

2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive wheel

If you option your M3 with the Carbon package, you can get track-focused tires.

2025 BMW M3 rear

If you're looking for this bright Frozen Tampa Bay Green Metallic paint in the configurator, you won't find it. It's a BMW Individual color. 

2025 BMW M3 dashboard
2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive dash
2025 BMW M3 interior
BMW M3 center console
BMW M3 shifter
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Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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