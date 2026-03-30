Tested: 2026 BMW M2 CS Is What the M2 Should've Always Been

A tale of three CSes

BMW is pretty consistent with its CS models, selling just one at a time. The M3 CS paved the way for this current generation of M models, exiting production just as the M4 CS began its run. So, as the M2 CS enters the spotlight, it's new, but it packs plenty of kit we've seen before. The big differentiator, however, is that while CS versions of the M3 and M4 came standard with all-wheel drive, the spiciest M2 has just its rear wheels to put power down.

Wearing Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires measuring 275/35/19 up front and 285/30/20 in the rear, the M2 CS put down a quickest 0-to-60-mph time of 3.8 seconds, eventually completing the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds at 126.1 mph.

Here's what manager of vehicle testing Kurt Niebuhr had to say about the experience: "The 'control' in launch control is minimal, and I saw moderate wheelspin through first gear, more than a little wiggle and more wheelspin in second gear, and a strong tire chirp as we shifted into third. Even with warm tires (that's when they deliver more grip), the wheelspin was still prominent, and it took a bit of steering correction to keep the M2 CS pointed straight ahead."