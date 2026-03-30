- Producing 523 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, the CS is the most powerful M2.
- However, it’s only slightly quicker than a standard M2 and not far off the previous M3 and M4 CS.
- While the CS is the most engaging version of the M2 to date, it starts at $99,775, making it significantly more expensive than the standard car.
Tested: 2026 BMW M2 CS Is What the M2 Should've Always Been
But at $111,275, it’s eye-wateringly expensive
The BMW M2 CS ought to be the best M2. It's more powerful, producing 523 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, or 50 hp and 36 lb-ft more than the standard car. Thanks to a carbon-fiber hood, roof and trunk, it's 84 pounds lighter than the last eight-speed auto-equipped car we tested, coming in at 3,718 pounds versus the latter's 3,802-pound figure. And thanks to its upgraded suspension, its ride is firmer, its height lower, and it employs retuned traction and differential software.
However, I've never stepped out of a current-generation M2 and thought "well, that was slow," nor have I wished for its already stiff ride to be harsher still. So as the M2 CS arrived at our test track, I couldn't help but wonder, is the $111,275 (yup, not a typo) CS the best simply because of a few upgrades, or is there more to it?
2026 BMW M2 CS
2026 BMW M2 CS
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six
|Power
|523 hp
|Torque
|479 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|Driveline
|RWD
|Weight
|3,718 pounds
|0-60 mph
|3.8 seconds
|Quarter mile
|11.4 seconds @ 126.1 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|110 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|1.07 g
|Price as tested
|$111,275
A tale of three CSes
BMW is pretty consistent with its CS models, selling just one at a time. The M3 CS paved the way for this current generation of M models, exiting production just as the M4 CS began its run. So, as the M2 CS enters the spotlight, it's new, but it packs plenty of kit we've seen before. The big differentiator, however, is that while CS versions of the M3 and M4 came standard with all-wheel drive, the spiciest M2 has just its rear wheels to put power down.
Wearing Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires measuring 275/35/19 up front and 285/30/20 in the rear, the M2 CS put down a quickest 0-to-60-mph time of 3.8 seconds, eventually completing the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds at 126.1 mph.
Here's what manager of vehicle testing Kurt Niebuhr had to say about the experience: "The 'control' in launch control is minimal, and I saw moderate wheelspin through first gear, more than a little wiggle and more wheelspin in second gear, and a strong tire chirp as we shifted into third. Even with warm tires (that's when they deliver more grip), the wheelspin was still prominent, and it took a bit of steering correction to keep the M2 CS pointed straight ahead."
For context, a standard M2 we tested managed a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.9 seconds while completing the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds at 120.1 mph. So while the CS is undoubtedly quicker, it's not a startling difference.
Flashback to our test of the M4 CS, and the story is quite different. Wearing the same tires in identical dimensions as the M2 CS, and despite weighing an extra 127 pounds, the larger all-wheel-drive coupe went significantly quicker. Its 0-to-60-mph run took just 3.1 seconds, while it completed the quarter mile in 11 seconds flat at 125.6 mph. That last figure is particularly interesting, as in each run the M2 CS had a slightly higher trap speed.
Having also tested the M4 CS, Niebuhr recounted a much different experience: "BMW absolutely has its launch control system dialed in, but even so, the front wheels still struggled not to spin with every launch. As quick as the M4 CS is, there's really not much work for the driver to do other than simply point the steering wheel straight ahead."
The M3 CS sedan is perhaps the most interesting of all, as unlike the other two, it showed up at our test track wearing the least sticky tire option available: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S. And yet, despite its lack of tire grip and the fact that at 3,879 pounds, it's by far the heaviest of the three, it was still the quickest. Although it matched the M4's 3.1-second 0-to-60-mph time, its quarter mile run took just 10.9 seconds at 126.1 mph. All-wheel drive and BMW's traction control software are tough to beat.
There's more to it than speed
So the M2 CS is quick, even when stacked up against its more powerful siblings, but you didn't need me to tell you that. In fact, as I racked up laps around our test track, the CS' pace was the last thing on my mind. For one, its $8,500 set of carbon-ceramic brakes was expensive but spectacular. There's a decent bit of pedal travel, making it easy to be smooth on the way into and out of bends, and no shortage of stopping power.
The M2 CS took 110 feet on our 60-to-0-mph braking test, not quite besting the M3 CS at 107 feet and the M4 CS at 104 feet but putting down respectable numbers nonetheless. Curiously, the last M2 we tested stopped at 104 feet while also pulling an average of 1.03 g on our 200-foot skidpad. The M2 CS did even better, averaging 1.07 g, matching the M4 CS' result while beating the M3 CS' 1.04 g figure, though, remember, it was on less aggressive tires.
What the numbers don't show, however, is just how much more fun the M2 CS is to drive than a standard model. While the speed and grip differences are tiny enough to be irrelevant outside a track environment, the CS has far superior steering thanks to software that quickens it in the sportiest settings without making it twitch to the lightest input. Its firmer suspension allows you to feel and hear more of the road below, which makes it far easier to feel when you're approaching the limit of grip.
And because of its willingness to engage its driver in a way that the standard model just doesn't, the CS ends up being much more of a thriller than just a quick and refined two-door. While the CS doesn't completely redefine the M2, it allows its personality to shine through. It's what the M2 should've always been.
That said, while this tester has a base price of $99,775 including destination, that figure balloons to an as-tested $111,275. Ouch. For context, the last M2 we tested came in at $80,225. So while the CS might see the M2 at its best, and a limited-run model such as this one often commands a premium, I certainly won't be the one to argue that it's good enough to ease the extra $31,050 hit.