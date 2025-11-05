- The M2 CS is the latest iteration of BMW's smallest coupe.
- In addition to more power, the M2 CS gets revised steering, suspension, brakes and more.
- Pricing for the 2026 M2 CS starts at $99,975.
2026 BMW M2 CS First Drive Review: An Imperfect Joy
It doesn't get much more fun than this
— Mountville, South Carolina
Few new cars can match the fun factor of the BMW M2. It's not the fastest or most powerful car on the road, but the M2 is always a blast. It's relatively light and compact, the engine is torquey and responsive, and it's one of a dwindling number of cars available with both automatic and manual transmissions. There's always room for more, though, and that's where the new 2026 M2 CS comes in.
Following a formula
This isn't BMW's first CS model. It's not even the first M2 CS. The Competition Sport designation dates back to the BMW E9, the chassis code for the BMW 3.0 CS and 3.0 CSL. Modern CS models like the M3, M4 and M5 all adhere to the same general formula. Add power, reduce weight and enhance handling. Details may differ, but the guiding principles remain the same.
The M2 CS uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. Output is 523 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, up 50 hp and 36 lb-ft over an automatic-equipped M2 and on par with the BMW M4 Competition xDrive. While the M3 and M4 CS both have all-wheel drive, the M2 CS sends power to the rear wheels only, and an eight-speed automatic is the only transmission. BMW estimates the M2 CS will hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, 0.2 second quicker than the last automatic M2 we tested.
The M2's suspension and steering have both been revised for improved handling and sharper responses. Changes to the springs and dampers mean the CS sits 0.2 inch lower than the standard M2. The stability control and differential have undergone some changes as well, all in an effort to better help put that extra power to the ground. The CS' standard brakes are the same as those on other M2s, but for $8,500 you can have upgraded carbon-ceramic stoppers for better heat management. Those upgraded brakes are only available on the CS.
Adding power improves acceleration, but reducing weight can benefit handling and braking in addition to improving a car's speed. With that in mind, BMW has replaced several of the M2's metal body panels with carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic. While the M2 already uses CFRP on the mirrors, roof, seats and interior trim, the CS extends the use of CFRP to the transmission tunnel and trunklid. The latter gets a sculpted ducktail spoiler for both style and improved downforce. All in, the CS shaves 97 pounds from an auto-equipped M2, making it lighter than a manual M2.
There are a few visual tells besides the ducktail that set the CS apart. The grille has been opened up for better airflow and cooling. The badges on the grille and trunklid are both highlighted in red, as are the brake calipers. Gold wheels — 19 inches up front and 20 in the rear — are standard, too. Some sharp-eyed readers might notice that the M2 CS is missing a few things found on other modern CS models, namely a carbon-fiber hood and yellow daytime running lights. To keep the base price under $100,000, BMW said it had to forgo those extras.
Better on a track …
BMW brought me to Michelin Laurens Proving Grounds in South Carolina. It's a massive, 3,500-acre testing facility located near BMW's own plant, which manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6, X7 and XM. The highlight is a 2-mile, 13-turn road course, but BMW also set up an autocross and street drives on the roads outside of the proving grounds for a little variety.
The CS isn't vastly different from the standard M2, though the changes are immediately apparent. The car just feels a little tighter and more responsive. It needs to be said that the standard M2 is no slouch, but the steering in the CS feels more responsive and sharper in a corner, and the revised suspension helps limit body roll compared to the regular car.
The CS inspires confidence, offering great feedback from the steering, suspension and brakes. Even on a totally unfamiliar and very wet track, I quickly felt comfortable pushing the M2 CS more and more until I had to pull in for more gas. I was afraid the combination of increased power and reduced weight would prove detrimental on an unfamiliar and very wet track, but the M2 CS communicates its limits so well that it's easy to push right to the edge of the tire's limits.
While I wasn't explicitly encouraged to slide around on the autocross course, I was encouraged to experiment with the traction and stability control settings to see how the car handles on wet asphalt. Like the regular M2, the CS is willing to kick its tail out. It's not twitchy, but it's not difficult to coax a little slide, especially in the wet. When it does step out, it's easy to correct.
… But worse on the street
Despite the revised suspension, the CS doesn't ride notably worse than a regular M2. I won't make a final judgment until I get to drive one at home in Los Angeles, but the revised suspension didn't seem to kill ride quality. The steering isn't overly heavy either, so it's not any more difficult to park.
But the changes to the interior have made it a worse car to live with on a day-to-day basis. It's louder, and not the good "vroom-vroom" kind of loud. There's just more wind and road noise at both city and highway speeds. The weight-reducing carbon-fiber panels and transmission tunnel don't seem to block as much noise. Even worse for a coffee addict like myself, the revised center console doesn't have a cupholder. It's been replaced by a bin, and while there are small bottle holders in the door cards, there's no place to stash a latte while you commute.
I also wish you could get the standard M bucket seats and not the lightweight carbon seats. They're great on track, but the thin padding makes them far less comfortable than the M2's standard seats. I'm also not a fan of the hump in the middle between your thighs, even if it does keep your butt planted in your seat in a fast corner.
Prices for the M2 start at just under $70,000, though options can quickly push the price up. The CS starts at $99,975, which is a hefty jump considering how good the standard M2 is. For someone who wants a track-focused street car, the M2 CS is certainly a thrill to drive. It's quick, engaging and most of all fun. You can use it every day and be happy (cupholder aside), but unless you're frequently taking it to a track, you might be even happier in the standard M2. I know I would.