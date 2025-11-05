Following a formula

This isn't BMW's first CS model. It's not even the first M2 CS. The Competition Sport designation dates back to the BMW E9, the chassis code for the BMW 3.0 CS and 3.0 CSL. Modern CS models like the M3, M4 and M5 all adhere to the same general formula. Add power, reduce weight and enhance handling. Details may differ, but the guiding principles remain the same.

The M2 CS uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. Output is 523 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, up 50 hp and 36 lb-ft over an automatic-equipped M2 and on par with the BMW M4 Competition xDrive. While the M3 and M4 CS both have all-wheel drive, the M2 CS sends power to the rear wheels only, and an eight-speed automatic is the only transmission. BMW estimates the M2 CS will hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, 0.2 second quicker than the last automatic M2 we tested.

The M2's suspension and steering have both been revised for improved handling and sharper responses. Changes to the springs and dampers mean the CS sits 0.2 inch lower than the standard M2. The stability control and differential have undergone some changes as well, all in an effort to better help put that extra power to the ground. The CS' standard brakes are the same as those on other M2s, but for $8,500 you can have upgraded carbon-ceramic stoppers for better heat management. Those upgraded brakes are only available on the CS.