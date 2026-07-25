This is the final year for this generation of BMW's 3 Series, ahead of a dramatic rethink of the model in the brand's Neue Klasse style for 2027 — and it's going to look a lot like the new BMW i3. To that end, there aren't many changes here, save for a celebratory M340i xDrive 50 Jahre (the German word for "year") Edition to mark half a century of the sport sedan.

Read all of our 2026 BMW 3 Series content:

2026 BMW 3 Series: Full Rating and Review

2026 BMW 3 Series vs. Honda Accord: Is The Luxury Choice Worth the Money?

2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive Tested: This Sedan Is Corvette Z06 Quick