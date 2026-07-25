2026 BMW 3 Series: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

BMW's benchmark sport sedan remains the enthusiast's choice

Front three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
  • What it is: The 2026 BMW 3 Series is the brand's venerable compact sport sedan.
  • Why it matters: The 3 Series turns 50 this year and it's been the standard by which the segment is judged for most of those five decades. 
  • Edmunds says: Even at the end of its life cycle, the seventh-generation 3 Series offers a lot to love.

This is the final year for this generation of BMW's 3 Series, ahead of a dramatic rethink of the model in the brand's Neue Klasse style for 2027 — and it's going to look a lot like the new BMW i3. To that end, there aren't many changes here, save for a celebratory M340i xDrive 50 Jahre (the German word for "year") Edition to mark half a century of the sport sedan.

Read all of our 2026 BMW 3 Series content:
2026 BMW 3 Series: Full Rating and Review
2026 BMW 3 Series vs. Honda Accord: Is The Luxury Choice Worth the Money?
2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive Tested: This Sedan Is Corvette Z06 Quick

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Rear three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.

The BMW 3 Series is still the sport sedan benchmark in the luxury space.

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Front photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.

Even as one of the older vehicles in the segment, the 3 Series offers buyers an array of powertrain and trim options.

Low front three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.

A base turbocharged four-cylinder provides more than enough power for most and excellent fuel economy.

Wide interior dashboard photo of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.

Those wanting extra muscle will gravitate to the M340i, which uses a 386-horsepower version of BMW's iconic inline-six.

Rear photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.

BMW still offers buyers the choice of classic rear-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive (dubbed xDrive).

Interior photo of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.

No matter the trim, the cabin is classic BMW, with a logical layout and quality materials.

Steering wheel of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.

BMW's latest infotainment is good too, with a helpful main screen and plenty of customization.

Elevated front three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.

Useful tech includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, and an available head-up display.

Front seats of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.

Other competitors may offer more features for less money, but they can't match the 3 Series' athleticism.

Elevated front three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.

The 3 Series is about to see a big change, yet the current car will go out as the best in the class.

Elevated rear three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Photo of the unique kickplate in the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Photo of the unique kickplate in the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Photo of the rear spoiler of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Front three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Front three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre
Photo of the front wheel of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Unique plaque of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Interior detail photo of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Front seats of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Elevated front three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Low profile photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Low profile photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre on a hill.
Low front three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Photo of the front wheel of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
Photo of the front wheel of the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre.
by

Kyle is a freelance automotive writer with over a decade of experience. He's driven hundreds of cars over his career and two laps at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and is always looking to pump those rookie numbers up. He once had a sim racing game pay for a year's tuition, and he has the giant novelty check to prove it.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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