- What it is: The 2026 BMW 3 Series is the brand's venerable compact sport sedan.
- Why it matters: The 3 Series turns 50 this year and it's been the standard by which the segment is judged for most of those five decades.
- Edmunds says: Even at the end of its life cycle, the seventh-generation 3 Series offers a lot to love.
2026 BMW 3 Series: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
BMW's benchmark sport sedan remains the enthusiast's choice
This is the final year for this generation of BMW's 3 Series, ahead of a dramatic rethink of the model in the brand's Neue Klasse style for 2027 — and it's going to look a lot like the new BMW i3. To that end, there aren't many changes here, save for a celebratory M340i xDrive 50 Jahre (the German word for "year") Edition to mark half a century of the sport sedan.
Read all of our 2026 BMW 3 Series content:
2026 BMW 3 Series: Full Rating and Review
2026 BMW 3 Series vs. Honda Accord: Is The Luxury Choice Worth the Money?
2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive Tested: This Sedan Is Corvette Z06 Quick
The BMW 3 Series is still the sport sedan benchmark in the luxury space.
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Even as one of the older vehicles in the segment, the 3 Series offers buyers an array of powertrain and trim options.
A base turbocharged four-cylinder provides more than enough power for most and excellent fuel economy.
Those wanting extra muscle will gravitate to the M340i, which uses a 386-horsepower version of BMW's iconic inline-six.
BMW still offers buyers the choice of classic rear-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive (dubbed xDrive).
No matter the trim, the cabin is classic BMW, with a logical layout and quality materials.
BMW's latest infotainment is good too, with a helpful main screen and plenty of customization.
Useful tech includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, and an available head-up display.
Other competitors may offer more features for less money, but they can't match the 3 Series' athleticism.
The 3 Series is about to see a big change, yet the current car will go out as the best in the class.