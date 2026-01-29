2026 Bentley Continental GT S First Look: More Driver Focus, Not More Power

You could easily argue that the Bentley Continental doesn't need more power, more tech or more go-faster kit. Its many variants are all great to drive despite their considerable weight. But that hasn't stopped Bentley from making new, thinner slices out of the Continental pie. Meet the Continental GT S — the most driver-centric Conti of the range.

Bentley must have felt the same about how much power the GT needs (or doesn't). The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and the plug-in hybrid system it's mated to remain the same and still crank out 671 hp and 686 lb-ft of torque. That's more than the old twin-turbo W12 ever made, but you'd think sticking an S in the name would bring at least a little more juice. There's plenty of headroom between the standard Continental and the Speed (which brings 771 hp and 738 lb-ft).

So if there's no extra power (and the S doesn't look all that different from the standard Conti), what exactly are you getting here? As it turns out, all of the GT S' enhancements are things you can't see. The "Bentley Performance Active Chassis" system was formerly only available on the Mulliner models (Bentley speak for fanciest), and it brings with it a whole host of chassis wizardry.