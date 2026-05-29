- What's new: The RS Q8 is Audi's ultimate performance SUV.
- Why it matters: A few updates for 2026 keep the RS Q8 in the hunt against newer rivals like the BMW X6 M and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
- Edmunds says: The RS Q8 is a little dated but shockingly good.
Tested: 2026 Audi RS Q8 Is an Astonishingly Good Performance SUV
How is it possible a luxury SUV can have moves like this?
Can one vehicle be comfortable, quick, practical and fun to drive? The 2026 Audi RS Q8 says, "Yes." This ultimate-performance variant of the Q8 brings a 631-horsepower twin-turbo V8 to the party, along with a sport suspension, trick drivetrain and attention-grabbing style. But inside, it boasts a huge cargo area and a roomy back seat for full-size adults.
Note that "affordable" is something I left off the wish list here. As tested, the 2026 RS Q8 (try not to say that as "rescue eight") comes out to $160,790, so maybe it's not unrealistic to expect it to do it all. It's also getting up there in age; the Q8 first debuted in 2019, with the RS Q8 following a year later. While it's received its share of updates along the way, a recent bump in power means it's time to put this big boy back on our test track to find out how it fares.
What's new
The last time we had an RS Q8 at our test track was when it debuted way back in 2020. Back then, the twin-turbo V8 put out 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Since then, Audi has tweaked the interior some — there's a lid over the cupholder now — and subtly updated the exterior styling as well. But what I'm most interested in is under the hood: A new Performance package ups the horsepower to 631 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. If you're worried you won't get the "good" RS Q8, don't worry — the Performance is the only version you can buy.
Otherwise, it's surprising what hasn't changed. The interior is still roomy as all get out, including the rear seat with its ample head- and legroom. There's a ton of cargo space, and the RS Q8 will politely lower itself on its rear haunches if you need less liftover thanks to the air suspension. The cockpit is still screen-driven, including the twin-screen setup for the infotainment system. It's not really my favorite, but it at least divides things up in a logical way. The haptic feedback function feels gimmicky, though. Otherwise this is a great place to spend time, thanks to supportive seats that are heated, ventilated and massaging, wonderful use of materials throughout, and the soundtrack of a meaty V8 engine accompanying you everywhere. Speaking of which ...
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Spec
2026 Audi RS Q8
2020 Audi RS Q8
2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT
2025 BMW X6 M Competition
|Powertrain
|4.0-liter turbo V8
|4.0-liter turbo V8
|4.0-liter turbo V8
|4.4-liter turbo V8
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|Power
|630 hp
|591 hp
|650 hp
|617 hp
|Torque
|627 lb-ft
|590 lb-ft
|626 lb-ft
|553 lb-ft
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|Weight
|5,418 pounds
|5,487 pounds
|5,005 pounds
|5,398 pounds
|0-60 mph
|3.6 seconds
|3.6 seconds
|3.2 seconds
|3.5 seconds
|Quarter mile
|11.7 seconds @ 116.1 mph
|11.8 seconds @ 115.2 mph
|11.4 seconds @ 116.3 mph
|11.8 seconds @ 116.3 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|106.3 feet
|104.9 feet
|105.8 feet
|109.0 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|1.02 g
|1.06 g
|1.08 g
|0.99 g
|Price as tested
|$160,790
|$141,090
|$200,390
|$150,075
At the track
An extra 40 hp and 37 lb-ft of torque sounds like a lot, but keep in mind the RS Q8 was already plenty powerful, and it weighs in at 5,418 pounds. During our acceleration runs, the 0-to-60-mph time was identical to the previous one, just 0.02 second off the original's time; you can chalk that up to slight variations in track surfaces and traction. The additional horsepower shows up at the end of the quarter mile, which the newer RS Q8 dispatches in 11.7 seconds at 11.61 mph, a 1-second and 1-mph improvement. As for braking, it's mostly a wash, with the newer car taking 2 feet longer than the old one to come to a stop from 60 mph, and the skidpad is essentially the same story, with the older car having slightly more grip.
If you think that means the Performance isn't all it's cracked up to be, take a look at those numbers. They're all close enough to much more expensive vehicles like the Porsche Cayenne Coupe GT Turbo and even the Lamborghini Urus that you'd never feel it from the driver's seat. Heck, it's nearly as quick as a Corvette Stingray, which is a bona fide sports car, but with tons of cargo space and room for two child boosters in the rear.
Usually, high-performance SUVs like this feel something like dancing with an elephant on our handling course, but the RS Q8 displays an uncanny ability to hide its height and weight. The steering makes up for its lack of feel with quickness, accuracy and excellent weighting. The suspension in Dynamic mode controls the big body with ease, and the rear sport differential on the RS Q8's Quattro all-wheel-drive system gives it just enough rear bias that you can lay into the throttle much earlier than you'd suspect. It gives this big SUV an almost tossable feel in corners. Tossable? A 5,000-plus pound SUV? Yup. I was as astonished to feel it as you are to read it.
Best of all, away from the track, the RS Q8 is perfectly comfortable, even on lousy Los Angeles roads and freeways. It's quiet and calm, and the suspension soaks up bumps. This thing's Dynamic suspension mode — its sportiest setting — is better than the Comfort mode in some competitors, and the smoothness of Comfort mode is only occasionally betrayed by the 23-inch wheels.
Still good, but ...
I'll admit it's not the hottest of takes that this expensive and powerful Audi is a really good car. It is getting a little hard to overlook its age, though. The interior, nicely trimmed as it is, suffers from a last-gen infotainment and user interface that even Audi has abandoned in newer models. The storage space inside is meh at best. And, not that it's a primary concern, but that 630 horsepower means you're going to get very familiar with gas price fluctuations.
On the other hand, so what? This thing hits all the right notes: fast, fun, comfortable, practical. Turns out you can have it all. Just bring money.