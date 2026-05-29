Tested: 2026 Audi RS Q8 Is an Astonishingly Good Performance SUV

Can one vehicle be comfortable, quick, practical and fun to drive? The 2026 Audi RS Q8 says, "Yes." This ultimate-performance variant of the Q8 brings a 631-horsepower twin-turbo V8 to the party, along with a sport suspension, trick drivetrain and attention-grabbing style. But inside, it boasts a huge cargo area and a roomy back seat for full-size adults.

Note that "affordable" is something I left off the wish list here. As tested, the 2026 RS Q8 (try not to say that as "rescue eight") comes out to $160,790, so maybe it's not unrealistic to expect it to do it all. It's also getting up there in age; the Q8 first debuted in 2019, with the RS Q8 following a year later. While it's received its share of updates along the way, a recent bump in power means it's time to put this big boy back on our test track to find out how it fares.

What's new

The last time we had an RS Q8 at our test track was when it debuted way back in 2020. Back then, the twin-turbo V8 put out 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Since then, Audi has tweaked the interior some — there's a lid over the cupholder now — and subtly updated the exterior styling as well. But what I'm most interested in is under the hood: A new Performance package ups the horsepower to 631 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. If you're worried you won't get the "good" RS Q8, don't worry — the Performance is the only version you can buy.