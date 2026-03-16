This engine and gearbox are a near-perfect match, with power coming on strong seemingly everywhere in the rev range. The transmission shifts neatly too, and tugging at the steering wheel-mounted paddles to go up or down a gear delivers a speedy cog-swap. Audi claims a 5.5-second 0-to-60-mph time — a figure I look forward to confirming when the Q3 arrives at our test track later this year.

Thankfully, there's more to the Q3 than just more power. The steering is nicely weighted and gives you a great sense of connection to the road. Plus, Audi's progressive steering tech means the wheel is light and easy to turn at slow speeds around town but gets a little heavier for better control at higher speeds.

On the road, the only real sore spot is the amount of tire noise that makes its way into the cabin. I suspect the 20-inch wheels and low-profile tires on my test car are partially to blame, and that going for the smaller 19-inch setup with cushier sidewalls will help reduce some of that noise.

Smaller wheels will likely also help with the ride quality. The Q3 is a touch too firm for something that doesn't really claim to be sporty. In bigger road undulations where the suspension really gets to flex and move, the Q3 is fine, but smaller imperfections like cracks and buckled bits of pavement always jostle this SUV too much. That said, the SUV's body is kept well under control, and there's just enough lean through the bends to give you an idea of what the car's doing at all times.