A special shoutout goes to the eight-speed automatic transmission which is perfectly tuned to match the V8's moods. Around town when the engine simmers, the gearbox is smooth and well behaved. But bring that 4.0-liter monster up to full boil in the canyons and the transmission responds accordingly, naturally holding gears through corners and happily letting you rev to redline while wringing the Vantage out on long straightaways. Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are there if you want 'em, but I recommend just letting the gearbox do its own thing. At no point does the eight-speed make missteps.

There are Sport and Sport+ settings for the suspension; the former is the Vantage's default mode. I'm always hesitant to dial up stiffness on anything but the glassiest of pavement surfaces, and the Vantage rewards my trepidation — the standard Sport setting is really all you'll need. This coupe is comfortable on the freeway and super sharp on winding roads without the uncouth bits of body lean I remember from older Aston Martin sports cars. You can get the Vantage's rear end to shimmy if you're too aggressive on the throttle coming out of a hairpin turn, but in a way that's playful, not perilous.