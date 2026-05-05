— Westlake Village, California

Aston Martin painted itself into a corner with the DB12. Typically, when it's time for Aston's engineers to dream up ways to extract the very best handling and performance from a core model to create a sportier "S" version, there's usually plenty of room for improvement. That's certainly the case with the previous-generation Vantage and DB11, which began life as lackluster machines that eventually found their stride in later special editions.

The DB12? Not so much. It, alongside the smaller Vantage, benefited from substantial makeovers as they entered new generations in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Shelling out six figures for an Aston Martin no longer meant getting a car that was strikingly beautiful but otherwise lacking in tech and quality. The DB12 arrived not just ready to compete, but ready to dominate the world of ultra-luxury grand tourers. So, how do you improve what's already great?