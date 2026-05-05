- What's new: The S is now the sportiest version of the Aston Martin DB12, combining improved handling, standard ceramic brakes and an upgraded aero package.
- Why it matters: It's an attempt to make the DB12 S a dual-purpose grand tourer and sports car, like the Bentley Continental GT.
- Edmunds says: While the S is fabulous to drive, it's not distinctly different from the already great DB12. It's also seriously expensive, starting at $272K and cresting $418K as tested.
2026 Aston Martin DB12 S First Drive Review: A High Roller That Does It All
Aston Martin aims to sharpen its DB12 grand tourer
— Westlake Village, California
Aston Martin painted itself into a corner with the DB12. Typically, when it's time for Aston's engineers to dream up ways to extract the very best handling and performance from a core model to create a sportier "S" version, there's usually plenty of room for improvement. That's certainly the case with the previous-generation Vantage and DB11, which began life as lackluster machines that eventually found their stride in later special editions.
The DB12? Not so much. It, alongside the smaller Vantage, benefited from substantial makeovers as they entered new generations in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Shelling out six figures for an Aston Martin no longer meant getting a car that was strikingly beautiful but otherwise lacking in tech and quality. The DB12 arrived not just ready to compete, but ready to dominate the world of ultra-luxury grand tourers. So, how do you improve what's already great?
When more power isn't the answer
When your car already develops 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque from a Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, there isn't much to be done on the power front. Nonetheless, Aston Martin extracted an additional 19 hp, bringing its total output to 690 hp, while torque remains unchanged. While that's not nothing, it's certainly too little to feel the extra oomph on the winding, bumpy mountain roads that snake through the Santa Monica Mountains.
Still, it's enough that engineers felt the need to recalibrate the S' eight-speed automatic transmission, as well as its throttle pedal, for a more aggressive response. The launch control was reprogrammed as well, and the result is a claimed 0-to-60-mph time of 3.4 seconds — a 0.1-second drop. A massive set of carbon-ceramic brakes now comes standard, although the DB12's standard steel set has never left me wanting for more longevity or stopping power.
In its pursuit to bridge the gap between sports car and grand tourer, the DB12 S gets retuned dampers, calibrated to work in concert with stiffer anti-roll bars. Paired with reworked suspension geometry, Aston's engineers made these changes in search of improving the S' steering feel and giving you a greater sense of transparency with the car's front end, so you always know just how close you are to the limit of grip.
More so than its added power, this goes a long way to livening up what was already a very capable car. While you don't change direction any quicker as you turn the wheel, the sense of connectedness with the road is certainly improved, doubly so when you factor in its retuned electronic locking rear differential, which tames the DB12's love of being sideways as it enters a corner while simultaneously maintaining that stability through a bend, allowing you to get back on the power sooner.
A grand tourer at heart
The whole experience is wonderfully cohesive. The steering isn't overly twitchy, so the nose doesn't dart around as BMW M cars do. The relationship between the retuned engine, the S' steering and its upgraded handling hardware results in a driving experience that's intuitive, inspires confidence, and lets you have fun on a great road, knowing the S will always react exactly as you expect.
And then there's the sound. While you may not be a fan of its stacked quad exhaust tips (more on that later), you won't be able to argue with the throaty, rumbly note they produce. The S might pack a Mercedes-AMG-sourced engine, but Aston Martin extracts a distinct sound. With a slightly higher pitch and crackles when you lift off the throttle, it creates a sense of occasion not even the many variants of the GT 63 S I've driven can.
That said, the DB12 S is still a heavy car, which isn't an issue when grand touring is on the agenda. Still, weighing around 4,000 pounds, it lacks the agility of the smaller, sportier Vantage to an extent that its arsenal of reworked handling hardware can't overcome. While the S rides beautifully over bumps on the road while cruising through town or on the highway, not even its firmer ride can prevent its nose from smacking the ground on a tight, bumpy back road.
Instead, the S feels most at home on a high-speed cruise on the highway or while making its way down the Pacific Coast Highway's winding beach-flanked lanes. While there are some sporty improvements, the DB12 S remains a grand tourer at heart.
A distinct look and feel
Step out and the DB12 S makes a strong case for itself in the looks department. Setting aside the aforementioned exhaust tips, this is a stunning machine. It takes the DB12's strong base and improves it with a more aggressive aero package up front, a wider rear bumper and, in my tester, a carbon-fiber roof. These updates may read like small improvements at first, but they go a long way toward differentiating the S model while also boosting this car's in-person stance and presence.
If you've spent any time in this car's spiritual successor, the DBS Superleggera, you'll know that Aston hasn't always been able to follow up a stunning exterior with a well-trimmed cabin loaded with tech that feels world-class. The DB12 may have solved this issue back in 2023, but it allows the S to build on it with tri-color leather and suede interiors that blend high-quality materials with what, at least on first impressions, feels like fairly stellar build quality.
From its design to its engineering and manufacturing, Aston Martin has made improvements across the board to deliver a car that feels every bit as expensive as it is. Which, despite a starting price of $272,000, balloons to $418,400 when you add all of this car's optional extras. While its $4,000 destination charge is higher than most, this car shows a whopping $24,100 in import costs alone, so while Aston's range overall has seen price increases in recent years, this latest addition contributes to further hikes.
From great to best?
So, how do you improve on what's already great? The answer is that it's hard when there's little left to fix or upgrade. Step out of a DB12 and into an S, and you won't feel shortchanged. The standard car is tremendously powerful, easy to drive quickly, and backed up by all of Aston's recent build and quality improvements. Nor will you notice the S' extra power or upgraded handling outside of a twisty mountain road tackled at high speed.
However, if raw speed and power aren't what you're after, the DB12 S does a lot to turn a fast drive into a memorable one. From the louder bark of its exhaust to its improved steering and greater sense of connectedness to the road, the S is undoubtedly an improvement on what's already great. Doubly so if you add in its sportier looks; just be prepared to find the right twisty road to properly experience it.