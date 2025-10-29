The 2026 model-year design updates primarily focus on the Tonale's front end. The signature Trilobo grille now features a horizontal slat pattern, flanked by extra bumper slots — a subtle nod to the track-ready Giulia GTA that never made it to the U.S. The lower grille has also been reshaped, ditching its previous catfish mouth look for a more assertive expression. These tweaks make the Tonale look about 10% sharper and more traditionally Alfa.

Beyond the fresh face, the Tonale's 19-inch and 20-inch wheel options receive a new offset (18-inch wheels retain current offset), widening the track by 0.3 inches. This small change makes it look a wee bit beefier, filling out the wheelwells, and Alfa's engineers assure me this offers modest handling benefits.

One engine to power them all

As mentioned earlier, Alfa Romeo is sunsetting its plug-in hybrid powertrain for the U.S. due to a lack of demand, even though the rest of the world will continue getting a new and improved version of this electrified setup. That means the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that was introduced in 2025 is now the only engine powering U.S.-spec Tonales. This engine shares its roots with the 2.0-liter inline-four found in the Stelvio and Giulia but makes a bit less power and torque. It's also paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission instead of an eight-speed like it is in Alfa's other cars, and it sends power to all four wheels.