- The Alfa Romeo Tonale's front end has been updated, but back is untouched.
- The plug-in hybrid model is discontinued for 2026.
- New wheel offsets widen the Tonale's track by 0.3 inches, improving the looks and handling (slightly).
2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale First Drive Review: Where Practicality Meets Passion
Say hello to a new face, and farewell to the plug-in hybrid
— Pisa, Italy
While the family-friendly compact SUV still dominates car sales by a large margin, the subcompact luxury SUV segment is rapidly growing to meet urban demands worldwide. The Alfa Romeo Tonale is living proof, reigning as the Italian automaker's best-seller, outpacing both the Giulia and Stelvio. For 2026, the Tonale receives the mildest of face-lifts and drops its plug-in hybrid variant, which was a surprisingly potent but pricey offering.
A subtly fresh new face
Alfa Romeo has a long history of exceptional Italian design, and while the Tonale may not stir the same emotions as the iconic 33 Stradale, it remains one of the most stylish and modern designs in Alfa's lineup. It's also far more visually engaging than many of its competitors in the subcompact segment.
The 2026 model-year design updates primarily focus on the Tonale's front end. The signature Trilobo grille now features a horizontal slat pattern, flanked by extra bumper slots — a subtle nod to the track-ready Giulia GTA that never made it to the U.S. The lower grille has also been reshaped, ditching its previous catfish mouth look for a more assertive expression. These tweaks make the Tonale look about 10% sharper and more traditionally Alfa.
Beyond the fresh face, the Tonale's 19-inch and 20-inch wheel options receive a new offset (18-inch wheels retain current offset), widening the track by 0.3 inches. This small change makes it look a wee bit beefier, filling out the wheelwells, and Alfa's engineers assure me this offers modest handling benefits.
One engine to power them all
As mentioned earlier, Alfa Romeo is sunsetting its plug-in hybrid powertrain for the U.S. due to a lack of demand, even though the rest of the world will continue getting a new and improved version of this electrified setup. That means the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that was introduced in 2025 is now the only engine powering U.S.-spec Tonales. This engine shares its roots with the 2.0-liter inline-four found in the Stelvio and Giulia but makes a bit less power and torque. It's also paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission instead of an eight-speed like it is in Alfa's other cars, and it sends power to all four wheels.
The Tonale's engine lacks Alfa's advanced MultiAir valve control technology, yet it still delivers a healthy 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the gruntier base engines among subcompact luxury SUVs. Alfa Romeo estimates the Tonale can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 6.5 seconds.
At the Edmunds test track in California, the old Tonale plug-in hybrid could make the sprint to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds, which is pretty spicy. While the plug-in powertrain puts out significantly more power — 285 hp and 347 lb-ft — it also makes the Tonale some 400 pounds heavier than a 2.0T variant. I'm eager to conduct further testing once a 2026 Tonale makes its way to Edmunds HQ.
Tonale on track
I put the Tonale through its paces at Alfa Romeo's Balocco proving ground in Italy, driving pre-homologated (read: not road-legal) U.S.-spec models. I tackled the highway circuit and chased a Stelvio pace car around the company's Langhe track, a 13-mile stretch of hilly country roads packed with 147 corners.
The Tonale isn't exactly a track monster, and it won't be snapping any necks with its acceleration. Still, it proves more than capable of keeping up. The nine-speed automatic transmission is perfectly happy cruising on the highway, but on twisty roads, it struggles to keep the engine in its power band. Good thing Alfa Romeo gives you a solution: massive, column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters. They feel fantastic, and since they don't move with the wheel, they're always right where you want them for a quick, satisfying gear change.
My test car has optional 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. For a car that's not trying to be a hardcore sports machine, the grip is impressive, holding tight in the curves with barely a protest. The dual-mode suspension also does its part, firming things up enough to keep my Stelvio pace car from disappearing into the simulated Italian countryside. The steering also contributes its fair share: It's stable and easy on the highway, yet its quick ratio gives it a direct, responsive feel that encourages you to charge it into corners with a verve you might not expect.
Trims and options and colors, oh my
For 2026, the Tonale gets three new paint colors (bringing the total to eight) and three distinct trims: Sprint, Veloce and Sprint Speciale. The entry-level Sprint trim arrives well equipped, featuring a 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power-ventilated wireless phone charger, and a suite of advanced safety and driver aids. Upgrade to the Veloce trim for Brembo brakes, an electronic dual-mode suspension, black or red leather seats, 19-inch wheels and those truly awesome aluminum shift paddles. The Sprint Speciale elevates things further with black and white Alcantara faux suede on the seats and dashboard trim, ambient lighting and 20-inch wheels, though it makes the dual-mode suspension an optional extra. Official pricing has yet to be announced, but I anticipate the structure will remain largely unchanged, with the base Tonale hovering around $40,000, including destination.
The Tonale manages to blend practicality with passion, standing out from other subcompact SUVs. Despite being the smaller sibling to the Stelvio, it surprisingly offers more passenger and cargo space (headroom aside), and arguably a more appealing design at a more accessible price point. Alfa Romeo aims to create cars that are engaging inside and out, and the Tonale appears well equipped to appeal to those seeking a daily drive that feels a bit more special.