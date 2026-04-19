- The 2026 Acura MDX offers lots of cargo and passenger space without sacrificing driving pleasure.
- Overall build quality feels great, and we love the number of features you get for the money.
- Acura isn't making any changes to the MDX for the 2026 model year.
2026 Acura MDX: Driven, Tested, Rated
The MDX remains a champion of Acura's mission to offer high-tech, high-quality and fun-to-drive luxury vehicles, and we're big fans
Acura's MDX punches well outside its weight class, figuratively speaking, with its blend of typical Acura quality, excellent driving dynamics and roomy interior. We even like the way it looks. Acura really stacked the deck with the MDX as well when it comes to standard features and a usable third row of seats. We wish the base non-turbo V6 had a bit more power, and the lackluster real-world fuel economy it returns doesn't help things much either.
Read all our 2026 Acura MDX content:
Overall score: 6.8/10
The 2026 Acura MDX's score of 6.8 out of 10 places it between the Lexus TX and the Land Rover Defender 130, scored at 6.9 and 6.6, respectively. The Acura MDX Type S comes in at second place behind the Lexus GX.
For this rating, the MDX was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Keith Buglewicz.
How does the Acura MDX drive?
Driving experience: 6.7/10
The MDX's steering and handling are its best dynamic attributes. Acura's latest version of Super Handling All-Wheel Drive makes the MDX feel nimble and helps with wet-weather traction. It combines with sharp steering and a suspension that helps the MDX grip in corners to complement whatever driving you're doing.
If you want straight-line speed, pick the turbocharged MDX Type S. Otherwise the base V6 engine, while sounding powerful, falls behind just about every other three-row luxury SUV with a 0 to 60 mph time of 7.5 seconds. The 10-speed automatic transmission isn't as responsive or smooth-shifting as we'd like either.
Acura's updated suite of driver assist systems uses improved sensors and new functions like slowing for curves when using adaptive cruise control. MDX Type S models get a new lane changing assistance feature and a touch-sensitive steering wheel, but overall the driver assist suite is very good, especially considering it's standard on all trims.
Visibility is pretty good thanks to large windows all around, and the optional surround-view camera system provides an even better 360-degree bumper-level visibility.
Where the Acura MDX ranks:
#4 in Midsize 3-row luxury SUVs
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Is the 2026 Acura MDX comfortable?
Comfort: 6/10
The MDX has plenty of space in the first and second rows, and the front seats are highly adjustable and incredibly supportive. The second-row seats aren't as comfy, but they recline and slide. The third row is more of a kids-only affair, but adults can handle it for short periods. Getting in and out of the cabin takes little effort, and Acura's push-button seat release for the second row to access the third row is handy, but it's still a tight squeeze. You can also remove the middle section of the second row to open up a pass-through that simplifies third-row access. As for car seats, the second row has three sets of lower anchors and plenty of space, but the third row only has upper tethers.
The climate control system is easy to adjust and keeps the driver and front passenger comfortable over long hauls, but ventilation is limited to middle console vents for the second row and nothing for the third. The seat heaters work well, but the seat ventilation is only mildly effective. Although we didn't find the cabin particularly noisy, our measured sound levels were higher than for most of the other vehicles in the class, particularly at highway cruising and full throttle.
How's the MDX's tech?
In-cabin tech: 9/10
The touchscreen introduced for the 2025 model year makes it easier to use the MDX's technology features. The wide center screen is attractive, easy to read, and very responsive to touch inputs, and the integrated navigation system works well. MDX Tech trims and higher get a new 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, replacing the previous 16-speaker ELS system. We liked the ELS, and this new B&O is at least as good, with excellent separation of low, mid and high range frequencies, great staging, and practically zero distortion at higher volumes.
Beyond that, the tech is largely a positive story, with multiple USB ports throughout the cabin to help make sure everyone's devices stay topped up. And there's a wireless charger on top of all that.
How's the storage & cargo?
Storage & cargo: 8.1/10
The MDX offers 16.3 cubic feet of space behind the third row, which is slightly larger than that area in many other three-row midsize luxury crossovers. The second- and third-row seats fold flat, and there's bonus storage underneath the rear load floor. There's 39.1 cubic feet of space behind the second row and a max of 71.4 cubic feet.
Up front, the MDX has large door bins and a center armrest bin that's a good size but no longer has the old MDX's configurable compartment.
The maximum towing capacity for the all-wheel-drive MDX is 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. This is suitable for a small trailer, but know that some rival European SUVs, such as the Audi Q7, have tow ratings of more than 7,000 pounds.
Is the MDX a good value?
Value: 7.1/10
Value remains a strong driver for MDX. Soft leather and details such as open-pore wood help to elevate the MDX to new levels of luxury. It's nice that the MDX comes with many standard features that are often optional on competitors. Warranty coverage is average. The basic and powertrain warranties are slightly better than coverage for European rivals, but the MDX falls behind a bit in roadside assistance.
MDX fuel economy
MPG: 3/10
The EPA estimates the all-wheel-drive MDX, which is what we tested, gets 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving. While this figure is similar to estimates for other luxury SUVs, we found it difficult to consistently get the EPA's number in real-world driving.
Is the Acura MDX special?
X factor: 7/10
We really like the way the MDX looks. It's bold and muscular, and even though the engine isn't a rocket, it at least sounds like it's firing with intent. You can tell a lot of thought went into this latest redesign. The MDX is also decently fun to drive thanks to its nimble handling.