2026 Acura MDX: Driven, Tested, Rated

Acura's MDX punches well outside its weight class, figuratively speaking, with its blend of typical Acura quality, excellent driving dynamics and roomy interior. We even like the way it looks. Acura really stacked the deck with the MDX as well when it comes to standard features and a usable third row of seats. We wish the base non-turbo V6 had a bit more power, and the lackluster real-world fuel economy it returns doesn't help things much either.

Read all our 2026 Acura MDX content:

Overall score: 6.8/10

The 2026 Acura MDX's score of 6.8 out of 10 places it between the Lexus TX and the Land Rover Defender 130, scored at 6.9 and 6.6, respectively. The Acura MDX Type S comes in at second place behind the Lexus GX.

For this rating, the MDX was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Keith Buglewicz.