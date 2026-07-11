Our Acura Integra Type S Is So Fun, We Can Overlook Its Interior Shortcomings

About that "-ish" ...

The main reason to buy an Integra Type S over its corporate sibling, the Honda Civic Type R, is that the Acura offers a bit more in the way of luxury and refinement. At least, that's what I'm told. Unfortunately, the more time I spend with the Integra, the more its roots start to show. It's loud on the highway — even more so than our old Civic Hybrid. It's not just the sporty tire setup either; the amount of wind and road noise that makes its way into the cabin at highway speeds is intense.

On top of that, for a car that costs $58,021 as tested, there are way too many little creaks and rattles. Some of them are the result of poor NVH tuning — that's "noise, vibration and harshness," a common automotive term. The turbocharged engine is coarse and buzzy, and at certain speeds, the vibrations can rattle the door panels and pillars. Our car has about 4,000 miles on it as of this writing, and I can already identify four separate rattles in the doors and dash.