Gearbox aside, the Integra is a zippy little thing, and the communicative steering and balanced chassis make it genuinely fun to drive. None of this comes at the expense of ride comfort either; the Integra soaks up bumps adequately and only exhibits slight amounts of body lean while cornering. It's a pleasantly peppy car but also well-rounded enough to be an excellent one-car solution.

$40K fully loaded, which isn't bad

The 2026 Acura Integra costs $34,595 including a $1,195 destination charge, and stepping up to the sporty-looking A-Spec will set you back $37,145. Grab the A-Spec's Technology pack and you'll get front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control, a premium ELS stereo and more, and the price only rises to $40,395. That's $10K less than the average price of a new car these days, and the Integra isn't missing any major creature comforts — well, except a rear wiper, which is dumb.

Of course, a lot of the Integra A-Spec's verve can be found in the less expensive Honda Civic Si sedan. And if you don't care about DIY shifting or a modicum of performance cred, the Honda Civic can be had with an efficient and powerful hybrid powertrain. The Integra remains a left-field choice, but I'd much rather live with one of these than drab entry-level luxury cars like the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe or Mercedes-Benz CLA.