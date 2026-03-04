Our Volvo EX30 Is an Absolute Tech Nightmare

That invariably triggers the overly sensitive driver monitor camera. It sits atop the steering column, watching your face to make sure you're looking at the road. And boy, is it ever strict, throwing an alert at the slightest glance away from the road. When you need to fiddle with the touchscreen, you'll get an alert. Even glancing at my watch got an alert. Most absurd, when holding a long turn on a curvy road, the system alerts you to watch the road because the camera is blocked by the steering wheel. I mean, come on.

More buttons, please

A driver monitor system double-checking your awareness isn't inherently a bad idea. But if it's so sensitive that it goes off when you turn the steering wheel, you're eventually going to ignore it, meaning you're less likely to pay attention when it does its job for real. Compounding the problem is that with so many basic features buried in the screen, you'll have to take your eyes off the road from time to time just to operate the car.

I'm happy to embrace new technology when it improves our lives, but this Volvo does the opposite. Sure, EX30 owners would eventually learn the car's quirks, but no quirk-comfort will change the silly driver monitor behavior. Tesla's everything-in-the-screen design ethos also bothers me, but at least it's easier to use, with things like Car Wash mode just a couple taps away on a Model 3.

There's a simple solution: Bring back buttons. BMW has a touchscreen-heavy interface but still provides buttons that instantly pull up commonly accessed features, such as changing driver's aid settings. So, Volvo, if you're listening, start with a few extra buttons. Heck, even the Model 3 has separate switches for the rear windows.