"The EX30 reinforces my desire for on/off buttons in EVs. I get in, press the brake, and the EX30 is technically 'on,' but I can't turn any of the driver assistance features on or off or adjust some vehicle settings, because it's not 'running,' just 'on.' Similarly, exiting the car, there's no way to shut things off. I got out of the car and had a conversation with a friend about 10 feet away, and the EX30 stayed on the whole time, draining battery. Why can't I just turn the car off?" — Steven Ewing, director, editorial content

"If ever a car was begging for a proper gauge cluster, it's this thing. The little gauge readout on the center screen looks really tacked on and is small enough that it's not super useful. Then there's a stretch of this flat, black foam-like material right in front of you, so you just see that when you look through the wheel. Even worse, it attracts dust like crazy, and because it's rough, you can't just wipe it down. So not only do you not get your useful gauge cluster, you get something that's going to be more and more annoying to look at over time as it gets dustier." — Will Kaufman, manager, video

"The EX30 is easily the worst-executed, least intuitive, and most extraordinarily frustrating car I have ever had the displeasure of living with. Not only that, but it is so distracting the whole thing borders on dangerous, and I do not understand how Volvo — the company that invented the seat belt and has been so relentlessly obsessed with safety over the last 60 years — could sign off on something so unfinished and actually sell it to real people. I hate this car." — Nick Yekikian, senior editor, news

Photos by Tyler Clemmensen