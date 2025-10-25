2025 Toyota Sienna: The Best Car for a Road Trip?

Years ago, I took a 2021 Toyota Sienna (then part of our One-Year Road Test fleet) to Las Vegas with three family members and friends. They loved the rear-seat entertainment system (perfect for Smash Bros. sessions that helped the hours fly by), I dug the surprisingly able sound system, and we all enjoyed the comfortable, effortless ride. The thing that stuck out in my mind, however, was the fuel economy. I drove to Vegas and almost back home on a single tank of gas, averaging 33.3 mpg over the weekend. Knowing that I'd be able to haul around my family with their luggage and not have to pay a ton of money at the pump, I quickly booked the Sienna for my time in Denver.

The first order of business after picking up the keys was fitting the rear-facing child seat. Unlike most SUVs, minivans have second-row seats that offer a good deal of fore and aft movement. That means you can slide the seats far back for maximum relaxation as you deploy the footrest or — importantly for us — bring them all the way up to easily load your kiddo. And even though the second-row seat is far forward to ease child loading/unloading, because you're driving a giant box, there's still a ton of room for the front-row passenger. Also on the subject of interior space, there's a massive amount of cargo capacity for luggage. It was just my wife, the little one and me for the first part of our trip, which meant we could cruise around with the third-row seats stored in the prodigious cargo well. Doing so creates a flat load floor behind the second-row seats, and that translates to more than enough space for our two pieces of checked luggage, one carry-on and the stroller, with room to spare. Two points to the Sienna for classic minivan strengths.