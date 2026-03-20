The seat belt warning in the third row was occasionally fooled into thinking someone was occupying a seat that was actually empty. Because it's so tight back there, it's easy to slightly scooch yourself into the chair next to you. The end result is the "oh my god, shut up" kind of irritation that makes driving too much of a chore. Toyota has had overly sensitive safety systems for a while, and it needs to stop.

The big thing Toyota owners are still waiting for

If I had taken our Ford Expedition or the Tesla Model Y for this journey (the former too big for my trip and the latter too small), BlueCruise and Supervised Full Self-Driving would have taken the burden off me at more than a few points. When you're covering 500 miles in a single day, you eventually wish you had a little help.

Toyota, for its part, has adaptive cruise control and lane keeping. Yippee. So does everything else. You'd think the largest automaker in the world would have an eyes-on, hands-free solution by now, but alas Toyota customers are left wanting when they hit the open road. Toyota likes to take its time when it comes to next-gen tech, but it's starting to get overtaken by much of its direct competition in this area.

The Grand Highlander has its strengths as a road tripper, but you are also forced to suffer from its deficiencies. Hopefully, a midcycle refresh in a year or two will make the Grand Highlander a more well-rounded machine on the road. For now, if you can go for the Hybrid Max and live with a lot of road noise and a flinty ride, then sure. Go for it. But for me? There are plenty of rivals in this class I'd sooner consider.