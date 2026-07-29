"On my drive to San Diego, the Grand Highlander dropped the Bluetooth connection while I was on a call. A pop-up message said the wireless connection had timed out. Everything seemed to be working fine right up until it happened. Then, since I was driving, I couldn't reconnect. This meant I couldn't use Apple CarPlay to view my map or any other functionalities the rest of the way." — Jodi Tourkow, executive director, written content

"The lane keeping assistance on the GH isn't my favorite — it feels more like a visual guide than a physical correction. It technically works, but I prefer a system that more clearly alerts me when I'm drifting outside the lines. ... The backup safety features feel a bit overly aggressive. The car will suddenly stop when I'm reversing slowly, even when nothing appears to be in the red and I'm clearly watching my surroundings. It's a little jarring and could use more finesse." — Amy Silliman, director, production

"You'd think the largest automaker in the world would have an eyes-on, hands-free solution by now, but alas Toyota customers are left wanting when they hit the open road. Toyota likes to take its time when it comes to next-gen tech, but it's starting to get overtaken by much of its direct competition in this area." — Nick Yekikian, senior news editor

Whose SUV is it anyway?

The Grand Highlander passed our tests with flying colors. Be it the need for space, comfort or reliability (aside from the occasional tech wobble, it was flawless in our time with it), the Grand Highlander shone almost everywhere. But there was one smaller, far more subjective note that kept cropping up in conversations across the office. The Grand Highlander is just a bit, well, boring.

"The GH's styling is wholly unmemorable. Also, not doing it any favors is our test vehicle's paint color: Storm Cloud. The gray-blue paint reminds me of the color the military paints their fighter jets and warships. It just blends in." — Brent Romans, director, written content

For some, not being noticed is a good thing, and the Grand Highlander's fly-under-the-radar vibe will suit them perfectly. But it has nothing like the pizzazz of the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, both of which have recently overtaken it in our Midsize 3-Row SUV Rankings.

The Grand Highlander was dependable and never put a foot wrong, but through no fault of its own, it struggled to be memorable.