2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid: What's It Like to Live With?

Why did we get it?

Frankly, Americans can't stop buying SUVs, and the Grand Highlander is destined to be a hit with families who need something spacious, efficient and practical. Not only that, but given how many of our staffers have children — and how frequently someone takes the keys to a member of our fleet for a road trip — our garage ends up being the perfect testing ground for this very type of crossover.

Plus, it comes at the right time. This year is seemingly the start of an all-new generation of large SUVs from mainstream automakers. The new Hyundai Palisade just hit dealer lots and an all-new Kia Telluride is coming soon. We'll have to see how well our new inductee fares against a heap of new stiffer-than-ever competition and whether it can keep its Edmunds Top Rated crown.

Over the next 20,000 miles, we'll log fuel economy and maintenance, what it's like to put car seats in, how many people it holds comfortably, what it's like on road trips, and plenty more.

Photos by Keith Buglewicz