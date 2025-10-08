2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid: What's It Like to Live With?

The Grand Highlander is here to defend its Edmunds Top Rated crown

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited front 3/4
  • We added a 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander to our One-Year Road Test fleet.
  • The plan is to put 20,000 miles on it over the course of the next 12 months.
  • How will it stack up against new rivals? How is it on road trips? Is it efficient? We'll learn all this and more.

It's no secret that cars are getting bigger. The Toyota Highlander has long been a default choice for families who need space at a reasonable price, but the current generation has literally been outgrown by the competition. Cue the aptly named Grand Highlander, a larger version of Toyota's stalwart crossover. 

We were plenty impressed with the Grand Highlander when we first got behind the wheel. The extra space (4 more inches between the front and rear wheels and 6 more inches overall than the standard Highlander), easy-to-use interior and supple ride quality earned it an Edmunds Top Rated Award for 2025. To see if those initial impressions will hold true over the course of a year, we've added one to our One-Year Road Test fleet. 

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited rear 3/4

What did we get?

Our Grand Highlander is the second-priciest version you can buy, a Limited trim with the Hybrid Max powertrain. The Limited is likely going to be the sweet spot for those who want the best mix of features and comfort — it feels far more premium than the XLE without losing out much in the way of niceties to the top-spec Platinum model.

Most important, though, is that aforementioned hybrid setup. In the Grand Highlander, it combines a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a single electric motor for a hearty 362 horsepower with all-wheel drive. Toyota says the Hybrid Max powertrain is tuned more for performance, but it still returns an EPA-estimated 27 mpg combined. That's pretty impressive for something that tipped our scales at 4,891 pounds.

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited interior dash

Limited trims also come with a 12.3-inch infotainment display, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, heated and ventilated leather front seats, heated second-row seats, a wireless charger and a heated steering wheel at no extra cost. Toyota adds its Safety Sense 3.0 system to all Grand Highlanders as standard. The system includes automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alert, front/rear parking assist and more. 

The only optional extras added to our Grand Highlander are a panoramic rearview camera for $600 and all-weather floor mats for $378. All in, the Slate Blue family hauler you see here costs $57,163, including the $1,495 destination charge.

While we often buy the vehicles for our One-Year Road Test fleet, Toyota loaned us this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited engine

Why did we get it?

Frankly, Americans can't stop buying SUVs, and the Grand Highlander is destined to be a hit with families who need something spacious, efficient and practical. Not only that, but given how many of our staffers have children — and how frequently someone takes the keys to a member of our fleet for a road trip — our garage ends up being the perfect testing ground for this very type of crossover. 

Plus, it comes at the right time. This year is seemingly the start of an all-new generation of large SUVs from mainstream automakers. The new Hyundai Palisade just hit dealer lots and an all-new Kia Telluride is coming soon. We'll have to see how well our new inductee fares against a heap of new stiffer-than-ever competition and whether it can keep its Edmunds Top Rated crown. 

Over the next 20,000 miles, we'll log fuel economy and maintenance, what it's like to put car seats in, how many people it holds comfortably, what it's like on road trips, and plenty more.  

Photos by Keith Buglewicz

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited 18 Interior Dash
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

