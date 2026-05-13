- What's new: I took our Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro off-road to see which of its adjustable suspension settings is best.
- Why it matters: When I did this same test on-road, I found setting 2 to be ideal, rather than setting 1, which is how the SUV was delivered.
- Edmunds says: Setting 2 wins again. And why does setting 1 even exist?
Our Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro's Suspension Finally Hits Its Sweet Spot
Adjusting our 4Runner's suspension off-road was revealing, and raised a question about why one setting even exists
A few months back I played around a bit with the adjustable Fox shocks on our Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro. You can read more about the first time I fiddled with the suspension shocks here, but the TL;DR is that, of the three settings, 1 was too firm for the road, 3 seemed like it might be for off-road duty only, and 2 felt like the best all-around choice.
But that test was done on pavement, and the TRD Pro is designed for off-road use — specifically the kind of high-speed desert driving common in Southern California. So, to do my due diligence — and have some fun off-road — I headed out to the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area to perform the same test. This time, I brought my son for a second opinion.
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Recap, and reset
The 4Runner TRD Pro Fox QS3 shock absorbers have three manually selectable settings. Changing them requires crawling under the truck to twist a knob on each shock absorber. It's not difficult, but it takes time, and it'd obviously be easier to just push a button in the cabin. Either way, the dial on each shock adjusts the shock's stiffness.
The 90-minute trek on the highway from my house to Hungry Valley confirmed what I already knew: Setting 2 is spot on for around-town driving. The ride was better than I remembered. It's still jiggly over broken pavement, but the 4Runner is much more tolerable than it was when in setting 1, which is the stiffest, and what we got when our 4Runner was delivered.
1-2-3 ... What are we clicking for?
Hungry Valley has a variety of different trail types and difficulties. I was most interested in high-speed stuff rather than slow-speed rock crawling, so I selected the Road Runner Trail, which runs for a couple of miles along the main access road. While it has its share of woop-dee-doos and a couple of turns, it's mostly straight and largely flat with only a handful of crossings, perfect for my task. I pulled into the Edison Campground and set the suspension back to 1.
It was terrible. My son and I could feel every little pebble under the 4Runner's meaty tires, which I left at stock pressure. I had to dramatically slow down for the larger bumps, and even moderate surface imperfections were magnified beyond their visual size. The broken pavement on the return road only reinforced the feeling that setting 1 isn't really good for anything except maybe loosening your fillings.
I pulled back into the campground and readjusted the suspension to setting 2 before hitting the trail again. The improvement was immediate and dramatic. I could cruise more comfortably, and even though the suspension was still notably stiff — the adjustments change the shock absorbers, not the springs themselves — both my son and I agreed this was a much better way to navigate the trail. I felt more confident driving a bit faster since the cabin wasn't shaking nearly as much, and even the steering felt calmer. On the return road, it was the same story. The 4Runner's softer setting helped me feel more confident over the broken and washed-out sections of pavement.
So, on to setting 3. In my first pavement-only test, I noticed some extra nosedive when braking and acceleration squat in 3, but otherwise it felt very similar to 2. At first, it seemed like the same story in the dirt: obviously softer than 1, but not a lot different than 2. I was mystified about why it even existed ... until I realized I was going faster on the same trail by about 5 to 10 mph. When I slowed down to the speed I drove at setting 2, I realized 3 was indeed better, albeit subtly. On the paved return road, the smoothness was even more noticeable, but my son agreed that the dive-and-squat penalty was too much.
The best (or least bad) setting
I did one last gut-check run in setting 2 since I wanted to drive home in that setting anyhow. Going from 2 to 3 and back to 2 was revealing: definitely a backward step from 3 off-road, but an improvement in controllability on pavement. To be clear, neither setting 2 nor 3 makes the 4Runner properly smooth, but 2 at least makes it at least tolerable, which is an improvement over setting 1.
Setting 1 is a mystery. It's far too harsh for the pavement and even worse off-road. Perhaps with the independent adjustment of each corner there's a case to be made; for example, you could set the front shocks to 3 and the rear to 1 for ... some reason. As for our 4Runner, it's in setting 2 again, where it will likely remain for the rest of its time in our test fleet.