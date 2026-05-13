Our Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro's Suspension Finally Hits Its Sweet Spot

A few months back I played around a bit with the adjustable Fox shocks on our Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro. You can read more about the first time I fiddled with the suspension shocks here, but the TL;DR is that, of the three settings, 1 was too firm for the road, 3 seemed like it might be for off-road duty only, and 2 felt like the best all-around choice.

But that test was done on pavement, and the TRD Pro is designed for off-road use — specifically the kind of high-speed desert driving common in Southern California. So, to do my due diligence — and have some fun off-road — I headed out to the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area to perform the same test. This time, I brought my son for a second opinion.

Click here to read all our 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro One-Year Road Test content.

Recap, and reset

The 4Runner TRD Pro Fox QS3 shock absorbers have three manually selectable settings. Changing them requires crawling under the truck to twist a knob on each shock absorber. It's not difficult, but it takes time, and it'd obviously be easier to just push a button in the cabin. Either way, the dial on each shock adjusts the shock's stiffness.