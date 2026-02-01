We Fiddled With Our Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro's Suspension. It Helped, But Not Enough

However, there may be a solution: The shock absorbers at each corner can be adjusted to be firmer or softer. This is great news and (spoiler alert) adjusting them makes a noticeable difference. But it's not quite as dramatic — or as easy — as you might hope.

Shocks vs. springs

I just said the springs were stiff, so what does adjusting the shocks do? To answer, I'm going to grossly oversimplify suspension technology; if you already know, go ahead and skip this.

In between the body of a vehicle and the wheel is a spring. This spring allows the wheel to move independently of the vehicle's body. When you go over a bump, the spring compresses instead of the entire vehicle's body moving up and down. The problem is, springs are bouncy. So when you're done going over the bump, the spring will want to bounce up and down.

Shock absorbers are designed to prevent all those extra bounces. But they aren't perfect. If they're too soft and don't resist enough, your car will still bounce up and down over bumps like your grandma's ancient Oldsmobile. If they resist too much, well, you have our Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro.

The Fox and the 4Runner

The TRD Pro's suspension includes special Fox QS3 off-road shock absorbers, which have a lot of fancy technology built in that make them ideal for an off-roader like the 4Runner. That includes three different settings. According to Toyota, 1 is softest, 2 is medium, and 3 is stiffest. Toyota says the first setting is mainly for driving around town, the second is for light off-road duty and "general use," and the third is for things like high-speed off-road driving, such as on desert roads.