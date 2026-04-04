2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Interior Review: Good Truck, So-So SUV

Pro: Physical controls

The knobs and buttons up front in the 4Runner are clearly labeled and easy to use, even with gloves on. The large central touchscreen is positioned well and easy to operate. Connecting to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto usually works as expected, though there have been times where a few of us have had to remind the 4Runner a phone is actually connected to Bluetooth in order to fire up CarPlay.

If there's a gripe to be had here, it's that getting a USB cord into one of the two USB-C ports underneath the touchscreen can be a pain, simply because of where the shifter is located.

"In an era where automakers are increasingly opting for sleek haptic touch panels or placing climate functions within the central touchscreen, the 4Runner places function over form. And it's all the better for it," writes manager of written content Cameron Rogers. "It's a quick, easy solution that isn't distracting and doesn't require you to fire up a virtual assistant to execute a mental task. Just spin the dial to change the temperature. Wonderful."