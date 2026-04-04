- We've had a 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro in our One-Year Road Test fleet for about eight months.
- In that time, its off-road chops have proven to be unmatched. However ...
- It's a vehicle that's hard to live with day to day.
2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Interior Review: Good Truck, So-So SUV
We love the physical controls in our 4Runner, but an SUV this big should feel more spacious
We've had a 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro in our One-Year Road Test fleet for about eight months. And in that time, we've put it to good use, on road trips, off-road excursions and bopping around the greater Los Angeles area. We've also become quite familiar with the pros and cons of our 4Runner's interior. Unfortunately, our thoughts about the cabin skew much more toward the latter.
Pro: Physical controls
The knobs and buttons up front in the 4Runner are clearly labeled and easy to use, even with gloves on. The large central touchscreen is positioned well and easy to operate. Connecting to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto usually works as expected, though there have been times where a few of us have had to remind the 4Runner a phone is actually connected to Bluetooth in order to fire up CarPlay.
If there's a gripe to be had here, it's that getting a USB cord into one of the two USB-C ports underneath the touchscreen can be a pain, simply because of where the shifter is located.
"In an era where automakers are increasingly opting for sleek haptic touch panels or placing climate functions within the central touchscreen, the 4Runner places function over form. And it's all the better for it," writes manager of written content Cameron Rogers. "It's a quick, easy solution that isn't distracting and doesn't require you to fire up a virtual assistant to execute a mental task. Just spin the dial to change the temperature. Wonderful."
Where the Toyota 4Runner ranks:
#8 in Midsize SUVs
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Con: Why are the cupholders so small?
We'd also like to see bigger cupholders in a vehicle like this. Well, I'd like to see bigger cupholders almost everywhere. But specifically, the pockets in the doors of the 4Runner are pretty small and not very useful. We'd love to be able to throw a medium-sized water bottle into the door. Doesn't seem like too big of an ask for such a large SUV. Besides, you're going to want to bring water with you out on the trails, right?
When is a door not a door?
When it's ajar. (Sorry.)
"The 4Runner is a sizable SUV — 14 inches longer than a RAV4, for example," writes director of written content Brent Romans. "So I'm surprised its rear door openings are so small, especially at the bottom. Kids probably won't mind, but if you're taking along someone with limited mobility, they will find it hard to get their feet and legs in and out. The 4Runner also sits high off the ground, further adding to the challenge."
"The side steps are too close to the body and not low enough to be useful," writes video editor Alex Rodriguez. "Honestly, feels like they're just cosmetic."
Speaking of size ...
The 4Runner is nearly 195 inches long, just a few inches shy of a Kia Telluride. But, importantly, it is wider and significantly taller. That's part of what makes the 4Runner look so big. But that doesn't translate to an immense amount of interior space.
The 4Runner's maximum cargo capacity is 82.6 cubic feet compared to the 89 cubes you get with the Telluride. Obviously, that's a lot of cargo capacity, but given how big the vehicle drives, we'd like to see more storage space.
Thankfully, the rear storage in the 4Runner is easy to access and use. But the height of the vehicle can make it less user-friendly if you're short or, as Brent noted, someone with limited mobility.
The right SUV for the job?
If you're primarily buying an SUV for hauling people and gear, there are better options (like the Telluride or Hyundai Palisade, for instance). Those vehicles are much more pleasant to drive and have slightly more cargo space than the 4Runner.
But if you need four-wheel drive, that's when the 4Runner enters the conversation. It's a great SUV for hitting the dirt, but it's up to you to decide whether or not you'll be doing that enough to survive its many drawbacks.