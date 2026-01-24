Our 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Gets a DIY Tire Rotation

My son and daughter joined me in the garage early that Saturday morning. Whether it was a good night's rest or the promise of In-N-Out Burgers when we finished, spirits were high. My plan was to teach them to use the 4Runner's native tools, but adolescent attention spans are fleeting, so I took an abbreviated approach. We located the wrench in the floor of the cargo area and assembled it. I pointed to the spare tire and explained how it lowered. I showed them the in-car jack but left it. We used a hydraulic floor jack instead since it was easier.