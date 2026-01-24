Our 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Gets a DIY Tire Rotation

I taught my kids how to change a tire (four times), and it was really easy 

2025 Toyota 4Runner wheel
  • At 5,000 miles, our 4Runner needed a tire rotation.
  • I used the opportunity to teach my kids to change a tire.
  • It was rewarding and easier than I thought it would be.

I had a couple of options when our One-Year Road Test 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro's "Maintenance Required" light flashed on at just over 5,000 miles. One was to schedule a service appointment at the dealership. The other was to make a DIY memory out of it and teach my kids, ages 11 and 14, how to change a tire. I opted for the (gentle) child labor path.

See 256 2026 Toyota 4Runner vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
2025 Toyota 4Runner instrument panel

Let me take one step back. Every new Toyota comes standard with a service plan called ToyotaCare. On the 4Runner, this free coverage includes roadside assistance for two years and scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles (whichever comes first). This 5K interval offered a perfect learning opportunity since it was a basic inspection of the brakes, fluid levels under the hood, and a tire rotation.

2025 Toyota 4Runner cargo

My son and daughter joined me in the garage early that Saturday morning. Whether it was a good night's rest or the promise of In-N-Out Burgers when we finished, spirits were high. My plan was to teach them to use the 4Runner's native tools, but adolescent attention spans are fleeting, so I took an abbreviated approach. We located the wrench in the floor of the cargo area and assembled it. I pointed to the spare tire and explained how it lowered. I showed them the in-car jack but left it. We used a hydraulic floor jack instead since it was easier.

2025 Toyota 4Runner wheel

I did my best to cover the tips my dad taught me. "Dad, I'm pushing as hard as I can, and it won't move," my son said on the first lug. I could remember scrawny little me struggling the same way at his age. I gave each one a good quarter-turn to get him started. Then he raised the 4Runner and removed the lug nuts fully. My daughter got in on the action, too. We learned about leverage, star patterns, safe jacking points and more.

2025 Toyota 4Runner wheel

I felt a legitimate swell of dad pride when that first wheel came off the hub. That will be the moment I remember most about this morning. Not a minute later, my daughter lost interest and went back into the house. After the second wheel, my son said, "This was fun." Then he also asked to leave. I had another flashback to ditching my dad the same way when he tried to teach me this stuff. Now I get it.

2025 Toyota 4Runner instrument panel

I finished the job myself, with nostalgia keeping me company. The last step was to reset the Toyota's maintenance meter for the tire rotation. I briefly stumbled through the menus, but once I found the right one, the commands were logical and clear. It took a few miles for the tires to learn their new positions, but they were good before the smell of Double-Doubles left the cabin.

by

Mike Schmidt has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. He has written nearly a thousand car-related articles and has been responsible for the upkeep of countless test fleet vehicles over the course of his career. Mike is associate director, vehicle operations at Edmunds and got his start working behind the scenes on the car manufacturer side of the business. Mike spent many a weekend working on the family car with his dad and was promoted from flashlight holder to tool gopher at a young age. He's had an appreciation of cars ever since.

edited by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top