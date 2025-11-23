Tech Is Our Subaru Forester Hybrid's Achilles' Heel

Part of that is purely aesthetic. It looks hopelessly dated and the graphics are not as sharp as you'd expect from a brand-new vehicle. Unfortunately, it goes beyond a poor design. We've experienced lag when trying to use both Apple CarPlay and the native applications on the touchscreen. And that's a shame because while there are some physical buttons along the dashboard and center console, you're still using the touchscreen quite a bit.

The screen itself is large, which is cool, but it completely washes out in even the littlest bit of direct sunlight. The system is also slow to boot up and will often freeze/crash when connected to Apple CarPlay. This sort of thing wouldn't be acceptable a decade ago. How is it still OK in 2025?

There's hope!

Subaru introduced a new infotainment system in the 2026 Outback, and it's leaps and bounds better than the current Starlink setup. How quickly this tech makes its way into the Forester is unknown, but I really hope it's sooner rather than later.