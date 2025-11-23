Tech Is Our Subaru Forester Hybrid's Achilles' Heel

The Forester is a good SUV, but its infotainment and driver assistance systems leave a lot to be desired

2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid front 3/4
  • The Subaru Forester Hybrid is a compelling compact SUV on paper.
  • Living with one in our One-Year Road Test fleet has shown many weaknesses, particularly around tech.
  • Subaru's dated infotainment system is particularly bad.

Subaru redesigned the Forester for 2025, giving it a hybrid powertrain and an updated cabin. It looks like a Subaru: boxy, with higher-than-normal ground clearance, like it'd fit right in at your local REI. You get the idea. We added one to our One-Year Road Test fleet, and so far, everyone seems to have the same complaints. Put simply, the tech is ... not good. 

One of the worst infotainment systems available today

When discussing the Forester with a co-worker, I noted the infotainment would have fit right in with a brand-new vehicle from 2018. Alas, it is 2025 and the Forester's center touchscreen is one of the worst I've used in quite some time. 

2025 Subaru Forester Limited Hybrid Touchscreen

Part of that is purely aesthetic. It looks hopelessly dated and the graphics are not as sharp as you'd expect from a brand-new vehicle. Unfortunately, it goes beyond a poor design. We've experienced lag when trying to use both Apple CarPlay and the native applications on the touchscreen. And that's a shame because while there are some physical buttons along the dashboard and center console, you're still using the touchscreen quite a bit. 

The screen itself is large, which is cool, but it completely washes out in even the littlest bit of direct sunlight. The system is also slow to boot up and will often freeze/crash when connected to Apple CarPlay. This sort of thing wouldn't be acceptable a decade ago. How is it still OK in 2025?

There's hope!

Subaru introduced a new infotainment system in the 2026 Outback, and it's leaps and bounds better than the current Starlink setup. How quickly this tech makes its way into the Forester is unknown, but I really hope it's sooner rather than later.

2025 Subaru Forester Limited Hybrid Rear 3/4

What about the driver assistance systems?

Our Forester Hybrid has a lot of advanced driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane centering and a backup camera. Unfortunately, I found all three of these aids to be lacking to the point where I stopped using them altogether.  

The backup camera is quite grainy, making parking lots look like the settings of particularly low-budget found-footage movies. And the adaptive cruise control can't seem to decide what speed it wants to go, constantly having to increase engine revs to speed up. That leaves lane centering, which tends to ping-pong the Forester within the lane and reminds me a lot of bowling with bumpers. Again, not in a good way. 

We'll explore some of this SUV's good graces as we continue with our yearlong road test. But for now, while the Forester is definitely better than it used to be, it still came in 9th place in our recent 10-car compact SUV comparison test, and tech is the big reason why. 

Photos by Keith Buglewicz

2025 Subaru Forester Limited Hybrid Interior
by

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

