Here's Why Our Ram 1500 Has Become Our Go-To Road Trip Machine

It has stiff competition at Edmunds HQ

To say that our team is spoiled would be an understatement. At any given moment, our One-Year Road Test fleet consists of between 15 and 20 vehicles, ranging from sporty options like our supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse to off-roaders like our Lexus GX 550 Overtrail. That said, the Ram 1500 stands out when covering vast distances, thanks mainly to the fact that it's the Limited trim, the second-highest offered. It pairs a plush interior with a powerful 540-horsepower engine and all the driver assist features you'll ever need.

As I set off, quickly leaving Los Angeles behind, the Ram offers plenty of confirmation that I've made the right choice. For one, it's far quieter than expected. It's no secret that full-size trucks have doubled as luxury vehicles for quite some time, but this 1500 serves as a good example of how this shift can significantly add to a truck's versatility. Its cabin is well isolated, with only minimal wind and tire noise permeating its interior, and its 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo is more than powerful enough to drown out any unwanted sounds that do make it through.