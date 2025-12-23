Tested: The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Doesn't Care About Numbers

If you want a manual, it's either T or GT3

The Carrera T has made a name for itself by being the "if you know, you know" model within the 911 lineup. It essentially combines upgraded suspension components from pricier variants with the base Carrera's twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine. It's intended to be the car for those who want the best handling possible without having to pay the premium that more powerful trims command. It's the value pick, if you will. Although given recent price increases across the board, the word "value" is a bit hard to believe.

As part of the refresh introduced for this 992-generation car, there's now an entirely new reason to opt for the T. That's because, aside from the track-ready GT3, the Carrera T is the only other way you can get a manual transmission in a brand-new 911. It's a shame because, while the six-speed unit in this latest car is essentially the seven-speed transmission from its predecessor, with its seventh gear banished to the Porsche parts bin, it borrows the GT3's shifter linkage (how the transmission and the shifter itself connect).