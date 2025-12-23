- The Carrera T combines the handling of pricier 911s with the 388-horsepower engine of the base model.
- Alongside the GT3, the Carrera T is the only other 911 currently offered with a manual transmission.
- Costing $156,895, it's very expensive for the numbers it puts down, but its fun handling more than makes up for it.
Tested: The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Doesn't Care About Numbers
You get less power than a BMW M2 for double the price. What gives?
If bang for your buck is what you're after, you're better off skipping the Porsche 911 Carrera T. For one, it's far pricier than its predecessor, with this tester starting at $135,395 including destination. With a few options, that figure climbs to $156,895. Yet, despite its high cost of entry, the T uses the base Carrera's engine, meaning it only produces 388 horsepower. The Carrera T is objectively a bad value. So why is it one of my favorite cars I've tested this year?
2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|turbo 3.0-liter flat-six
|Power
|388 hp
|Torque
|331 lb-ft
|Transmission
|six-speed manual
|Driveline
|RWD
|Weight
|3,395 pounds
|0-60 mph
|4.7 seconds
|Quarter mile
|12.9 seconds @ 111.6 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|98 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|1.10 g
|Price as tested
|$156,895
If you want a manual, it's either T or GT3
The Carrera T has made a name for itself by being the "if you know, you know" model within the 911 lineup. It essentially combines upgraded suspension components from pricier variants with the base Carrera's twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine. It's intended to be the car for those who want the best handling possible without having to pay the premium that more powerful trims command. It's the value pick, if you will. Although given recent price increases across the board, the word "value" is a bit hard to believe.
As part of the refresh introduced for this 992-generation car, there's now an entirely new reason to opt for the T. That's because, aside from the track-ready GT3, the Carrera T is the only other way you can get a manual transmission in a brand-new 911. It's a shame because, while the six-speed unit in this latest car is essentially the seven-speed transmission from its predecessor, with its seventh gear banished to the Porsche parts bin, it borrows the GT3's shifter linkage (how the transmission and the shifter itself connect).
At our test track, however, the Carrera T's manual transmission immediately presents a challenge as I line up to do my first quarter-mile run. Unlike a car optioned with Porsche's excellent dual-clutch automatic transmission (aka PDK), this model doesn't include a launch control system that helps you accelerate as quickly as possible. Instead, it relies on a launch assist system, which limits your revs to a maximum of 4,000 rpm, and it's up to you to figure out the rest.
If you come off the clutch too quickly with the gas pedal floored, the car will hesitate before accelerating. It's a similar story if you hold revs a little lower. Without access to the rest of the tachometer, my best run took 4.7 seconds to 60 mph, far off Porsche's 4.3-second claim. It also required me to slip the clutch out slowly, which likely isn't great for a car's long-term durability.
Once up to speed, the Carrera T makes its way down the straightaway as you'd expect from any modern 911. It's very stable at higher speeds, and large bumps along the way do not easily unsettle this coupe. At the finish, the Carrera T posts a respectable time of 12.9 seconds at 111.6 mph. For context, a BMW M4 equipped with a six-speed manual transmission previously took 4.4 seconds to 60 mph and completed the quarter mile in 12.4 seconds at 115.8 mph. It also came in at a significantly less expensive as-tested figure of $92,995.
It's not all about the numbers
So the Carrera T isn't the quickest-accelerating car ever, but you already knew that when you read that it produces just 388 hp, which it pairs with 331 lb-ft of torque. Still, there's more to this car than its acceleration figures. For one, it's light. The T tipped our scales at 3,395 pounds with a full tank of gas, a feat the 3,763-pound manual-equipped M4 could only dream of.
The 911's lack of excess weight pays dividends on our 60-to-0-mph braking test, where it takes just 98 feet to come to a stop. That's impressive even when you stack it up against bona fide supercars like the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which took 104 feet to stop and still outweighs the Porsche by nearly 300 pounds. It's a trend that continues even if you run the pair through our 200-foot skidpad, where the Corvette averaged 1.06 g versus the 911's 1.10 g figure.
It takes no more than a few laps of our handling course to understand just why the Carrera T is so special. Turn into a bend, and you can feel its lightness. There's an immediacy to how it dives into a corner that most modern cars struggle to replicate while trying to hide the bulk they carry.
As seen on our braking test, the 911 excels when it's time to slow things down. I'm able to brake significantly later than I usually would in most supercars. While I don't have a tremendous amount of power to lean on when it's time to pick the speed back up, I'm able to carry higher cornering speed, so the power deficit matters less than you'd expect.
OK, the numbers still matter
It's not lost on me that the 911 Carrera T costs about twice as much as a BMW M2, yet it falls short in power comparatively. I measured the Porsche's sound levels, which were 50.7 dB at idle and 88.7 dB at full throttle, making its cabin relatively hushed, even by sports car standards. There's also much to be said about the 911's interior quality, which remains pretty good but not quite as nice as in previous generations. So if a numbers car is what you're after, the Carrera T isn't it. However, if you can look past that, you're in for a real treat.
Photos by Kurt Niebuhr