Edmunds U-Drags: Porsche 911 4 GTS T-Hybrid vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray

Hybrid sports car — what used to be an oxymoron is now a budding new segment of electrifying performance. The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS T-Hybrid and 2025 Chevy Corvette E-Ray exemplify this perfectly. Both use small battery packs to boost their famous engines.

The Porsche's flat-six gets an electrically powered turbocharger for near-perfect response. In total, it kicks out 532 horsepower and 449 lb-ft of torque. It also weighs less than the Corvette (3,675 pounds to the Chevy's 3,927 pounds). The E-Ray adds an electric motor to the front axle for immediate electric punch and, like the Porsche, all-wheel drive. In total, its powertrain makes 655 hp and 595 lb-ft.

The Chevy makes so much more grunt it has a better power-to-weight ratio than the Porsche. That said, the Porsche costs almost $80,000 more. Does it earn that price tag? Watch on to find out.