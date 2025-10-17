Our Mini Countryman Is Where High Tech Equals High Frustration

If you're the owner, you'd probably set this up and not think about it. But being unable to access these settings at all without the ID is just silly. As handy as it would be to use my phone as a key and ditch the ironically bulky Mini fob, I don't like being forced into signing up for a service just to unlock basic functions.

On top of that, Mini almost surely collects data on how owners set up their cars. I'm sure it's useful for planners determining features for future products, and it doesn't hurt that it's probably profitable to sell to whoever else uses that kind of info. To be clear, I'm not saying this definitely happens, but data is big business. Whether it's a problem comes down to your comfort levels regarding data privacy. Personally, I opt out when I can.

CarNoPlay

Another issue is Apple CarPlay, and not because it can't decide whether to display two or three rows of icons. Instead, it becomes increasingly unstable while you're driving the Mini. In about one out of every 10 starts, the car won't connect to my phone. But it doesn't take long before that increases to about half the time, and then not at all.

I can force the issue by toggling the car's Bluetooth off and on. This helps it see my phone, but then it connects without enabling CarPlay. At one point, I unpaired the car from my phone, and vice versa, and reconnected. This worked for a short time, but the wonky behavior returned.