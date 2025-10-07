“You don’t need to be the biggest to be the baddest" should be the Mini Cooper's slogan. It is the smallest of the company's offerings and the most recognizable. Traditionally, the John Cooper Works (JCW) model has been the most fun behind the wheel. We test the newest version to see if that legacy continues. This time around, the JCW put up some impressive numbers; however, the driving experience didn't match the excitement level.

The JCW is still no slouch

The Mini Cooper John Cooper Works is the top-spec Cooper, coming in at $44,375 as tested. It is definitely not cheap; in fact, it is one of the most expensive out of its possible competitors, including the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Subaru BRZ. So what do you get for that kind of money?