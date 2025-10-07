- The 2025 Mini John Cooper Works is the hottest member of the Cooper family.
- The new generation seems to improve on paper, but it doesn't completely feel like it behind the wheel.
- And now with a price over $40,000, we'd spend our money elsewhere.
Tested: 2025 Mini Cooper JCW Is Less Fun Than Before
Mini's hottest Cooper is the best in the lineup but still has some shortcomings
“You don’t need to be the biggest to be the baddest" should be the Mini Cooper's slogan. It is the smallest of the company's offerings and the most recognizable. Traditionally, the John Cooper Works (JCW) model has been the most fun behind the wheel. We test the newest version to see if that legacy continues. This time around, the JCW put up some impressive numbers; however, the driving experience didn't match the excitement level.
The JCW is still no slouch
The Mini Cooper John Cooper Works is the top-spec Cooper, coming in at $44,375 as tested. It is definitely not cheap; in fact, it is one of the most expensive out of its possible competitors, including the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Subaru BRZ. So what do you get for that kind of money?
Edmunds Test Results
|Engine
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four
|Power
|228 horsepower
|Torque (lb-ft)
|280 lb-ft
|Transmission
|seven-speed dual-clutch
|Driveline
|front-wheel drive
|Weight
|3,016 pounds
|0-60 mph
|5.8 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14 seconds @ 102.6 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|112 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.95 g
|As-tested price
|$44,375
Size really hasn’t changed from the outgoing model, and that's a good thing. The new JCW is slightly heavier at just over 3,000 pounds. What has changed is the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which has been retuned to produce more torque from 235 lb-ft to 280 lb-ft. Unfortunately, horsepower remains the same at 228 hp. A revised suspension tuning is part of the JCW's package, although we were left seeking that change at the end of the day.
The little hot hatch hit 60 in 5.8 seconds and continued on to complete the quarter mile in 14 seconds. Even though those are decent acceleration runs, we think it should have done better on the braking test and on our skidpad. For instance, the Toyota GR86 Trueno we tested came to a complete halt in 109 feet and achieved 0.98 g — granted, the Toyota is a lighter car. But the JCW will cost you over $7,000 more. To make things worse, we were disappointed with its performance on the road and track.
Where have the good times gone?
There’s no question that the Mini Cooper JCW is fast and nimble. It still provides you with enough fun as there is more torque on tap for corner exit — and it comes with shorter gearing. The automatic transmission shifts fairly quickly, and one nice advantage for the JCW is the addition of paddle shifters, something that its sibling, the Cooper S, lacks. Even then, we feel like the JCW lost its true legendary go-kart feeling. The overall driving experience feels more civilized in a way that it actually strips some of its spirit.
From the beginning, we expected the suspension to be stiffer since it is supposed to be sportier than its sibling. The JCW delivered on that promise, so much so that we found it to be egregious on the road on daily commutes. Every road imperfection could be felt in the cabin as it traveled through our body — not fun at all.
On the track, the Cooper JCW brought some joy but not enough to conjure up memories of the good 'ole days. The torque increase supplies some adrenaline rush, but it doesn't do enough to remove how isolated the overall driving experience feels. The steering didn't feel fully responsive and felt dull during hot laps. By comparison, its rivals, like the VW GTI and the Miata, provide more feedback through the wheel and therefore give you more confidence as the driver.
Our test JCW came with Continental SportContact 7 tires, so grip wasn't really the issue. However, we found it difficult to get a sense of engagement from whipping the car around the corners, even though we had enough rubber under the car. The JCW felt less like a planted pocket rocket and more like a tamed hatchback.
Mini brought the John Cooper Works back but has subdued what was once a lively and wild Cooper. For a price tag of over $40K, I think other cars can suitably give you all the thrills and chills this car used to provide.