- The GT's twin-turbo V8 and electric motor combine to produce 805 horsepower and 1,047 lb-ft of torque.
- The car weighs 4,798 pounds, but it can still outbrake most sports cars.
- The cost for this world-beating performance is $221,299 as tested.
Tested: 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Is Better Because It's Heavier
Turns out the best AMG GT yet is the plug-in hybrid. But how?
I'll be honest: This wasn't the outcome I expected. When I first drove the non-hybridized AMG GT 63 last year, which packs a 577-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, I walked away with a lukewarm feeling. It's not that it's a bad car per se, but it represents a significant departure in personality from its predecessor. Whereas the old GT was a proper Porsche 911-fighting sports car, its replacement feels big, heavy and uninvolving to drive.
Maybe that's ultimately a good thing. "GT" is short for "Gran Turismo" after all, and trying to outshine the 911 on its home turf has thus far proven to be a loser's game. Take a look at how many direct competitors have come and gone over the decades, while Porsche endures philosophically unchanged. But still, as comfortable, fast and stunning to look at as the GT 63 was, I never found myself making excuses to go out and drive it.
Flash-forward a year, and I get a chance to drive the plug-in hybrid GT 63 S E Performance. And unlike its non-hybrid sibling ... I can't stop driving this one.
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Edmunds Test Results
|Engine
|twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and single electric motor
|Power
|805 hp
|Torque
|1,047 lb-ft
|Transmission
|nine-speed automatic
|Driveline
|AWD
|Weight
|4,798 pounds
|0-60 mph
|2.7 seconds
|Quarter mile
|10.4 seconds @ 133.5 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|104 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|1.07 g
|Price as tested
|$221,299
It's not just about the power
It'd be easy to glance at the GT 63 S E Performance's spec sheet and assume that it won me over because it's substantially more powerful, but you'd only be partially correct. For starters, its twin-turbo V8 sees an output rise to 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. However, the magic lies nestled just above the GT's rear axle, where you'll find an electric motor, a two-speed transmission and a limited-slip differential, all housed in a single unit. Good luck, future DIY-ers looking to pick up a heavily depreciated GT, you'll need it.
And as I pull up to the Edmunds test track, I'm aware that I'm doing so in a grand tourer that now produces a combined 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft. On the scales, it quickly becomes clear that those performance gains came along with a few pounds. While the 2024 GT 63 we tested weighed 4,296 pounds, the hybrid version bumps that figure up by 502 pounds to 4,798 pounds. Given that both GTs employ the same all-wheel-drive system, nine-speed automatic transmission and bodywork, the extra weight is due solely to the new power unit and its accompanying battery pack.
As if to keep the playing field level, Mercedes-AMG sent us both GTs wearing the same forged multi-spoke wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires, measuring 295/30/21 at the front and 305/30/21 at the rear. And as you might expect, the hybrid is quicker in a straight line. Flat out, the E Performance took just 2.7 seconds to complete the run to 60 mph, matching AMG's cited figure and beating the gas-only 63's 3.1-second time. It then took just 10.4 seconds to complete the quarter mile at 133.5 mph, while its outgunned twin needed 11.1 seconds to cross the line at 122.5 mph.
If those figures seem kind of close, you'd be right. It's also why the hybrid's appeal can't be attributed solely to power. The E Performance excels because it has a stronger sense of personality, like it's confidently carving its own lane as a ballistically fast grand tourer. One second you're beating a supercar in a straight line, while the next you're cruising silently on electric power. It manages to feel both more luxurious and athletic despite being far heavier and more technologically complex.
Now for the twist
It's not all improvements across the board here. During our 60-0 mph braking test, the hybrid required 104 feet to come to a stop, exceeding the 63's distance by 2 feet. Its skidpad figure topped out at 1.07 g, while its lighter twin, wearing the same Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 shoes, managed 1.08 g.
Before we call it close enough and move on, however, let's revisit those weight figures. The hybrid might be 502 pounds heavier, but remember that most of its gains are concentrated on its rear axle, opposite of where you'll find a V8 and a front differential. As measured on our scales, the GT 63 has a 54.3% to 45.7% front-to-rear weight distribution. The hybrid, on the other hand, flips the script by housing just 48.7% of its heft up front and 51.3% out back.
Not only is that closer to a perfect 50-50 balance, but it also goes a long way toward transforming how the GT handles. This shift, along with suspension recalibration and remapped power distribution, is how you transition from a 63 that understeers at the limit to the S E Performance, which sends its rear end sideways first. The result is that not only is the plug-in car more powerful and quicker in a straight line, its newfound edgy handling characteristics make it a far more exciting machine to drive.
So, if you see this car's terribly placed rear charge port and think about efficiency, what should actually come to mind are the massive power slides it'll happily do.
Same same, but different
As for the rest of the S E Performance, it's pretty standard GT. Its exterior is almost entirely unchanged aside from some red badges, and its cabin retains the same excellent layout and material choices we first saw in its convertible twin, the SL 63. Although curiously, the non-hybrid GT we tested last year proved to be quieter at idle, under full throttle, and while cruising at 70 mph. Still, both models offer excellent cabin isolation.
In terms of price differences, the non-hybrid 2024 model had an as-tested price of $206,160, while this new 2025 plug-in comes in at $221,299. This tells me two things. The first is that the GT, regardless of trim, has become unbelievably expensive. The second is that, if I'm already willing to part with over $200,000 for a sporty grand tourer, for a little over $15,000 more, I can step up from a car that's hard to love to one that's nothing short of fantastic to drive.