Tested: 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Is Better Because It's Heavier

I'll be honest: This wasn't the outcome I expected. When I first drove the non-hybridized AMG GT 63 last year, which packs a 577-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, I walked away with a lukewarm feeling. It's not that it's a bad car per se, but it represents a significant departure in personality from its predecessor. Whereas the old GT was a proper Porsche 911-fighting sports car, its replacement feels big, heavy and uninvolving to drive.

Maybe that's ultimately a good thing. "GT" is short for "Gran Turismo" after all, and trying to outshine the 911 on its home turf has thus far proven to be a loser's game. Take a look at how many direct competitors have come and gone over the decades, while Porsche endures philosophically unchanged. But still, as comfortable, fast and stunning to look at as the GT 63 was, I never found myself making excuses to go out and drive it.

Flash-forward a year, and I get a chance to drive the plug-in hybrid GT 63 S E Performance. And unlike its non-hybrid sibling ... I can't stop driving this one.