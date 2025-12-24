Mazda offers its roadster with a power-retractable hardtop as well as an optional automatic transmission, but the 35th Anniversary package locks the Miata into a most correct spec — a soft top and manual gearbox. Taking the roof off is as simple as undoing a latch, chucking it behind you and securing it with a click. And putting the top back on is just as simple. The soft top saves weight and reduces mechanical complexity, both of which are paramount to the Miata's ethos of simple, straightforward fun.

So too is the manual transmission. I am a firm believer that all Miatas should be stirred with a stick, and this gearbox is one of the best you can buy today. The clutch pedal isn't too heavy; there's a clear bite point when you engage each gear. The shifter's throws are short and precise. Driving the Miata, you find yourself unnecessarily downshifting just so you can upshift again — that's how good this gearbox is to use.

Taking the DIY approach to shifting also lets you make the most of the Mazda's modest power; you can rev the heck out of this little 2.0-liter engine and the Miata is happy to play along. With only 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Miata isn't going to rocket away from a stop, but that's not the point. This is what's known as a momentum car — a vehicle that struts its stuff at speed, not while getting up to speed. Another feather in the Miata's cap? Fuel economy. With a manual transmission, the EPA says you'll see 29 mpg combined.