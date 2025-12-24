- The Mazda MX-5 Miata celebrates its 35th birthday this year.
- A 35th Anniversary Edition package includes unique paint, a soft top and a manual transmission.
- The Miata continues to be one of the best sports cars money can buy.
2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary Edition First Drive Review: There's Beauty in Simplicity
Mazda's back-to-basics roadster is still a breath of fresh air
The more things change, the more they stay the same. The world might be evolving quicker than we want it to, but through it all, the Mazda MX-5 Miata endures with its cool and collected, effervescent and peppy vibes. It's a constant bit of good.
It's quite a looker too, especially done up in 35th Anniversary Edition duds. Only 300 of these Miatas will be sold in the U.S., all painted Artisan Red Metallic with a tan top and matching leather upholstery. The 17-inch bright-finish wheels also look great, and I have to give Mazda mega props for not putting black wheels on this car, which is a trend I am oh so sick of.
Mazda offers its roadster with a power-retractable hardtop as well as an optional automatic transmission, but the 35th Anniversary package locks the Miata into a most correct spec — a soft top and manual gearbox. Taking the roof off is as simple as undoing a latch, chucking it behind you and securing it with a click. And putting the top back on is just as simple. The soft top saves weight and reduces mechanical complexity, both of which are paramount to the Miata's ethos of simple, straightforward fun.
So too is the manual transmission. I am a firm believer that all Miatas should be stirred with a stick, and this gearbox is one of the best you can buy today. The clutch pedal isn't too heavy; there's a clear bite point when you engage each gear. The shifter's throws are short and precise. Driving the Miata, you find yourself unnecessarily downshifting just so you can upshift again — that's how good this gearbox is to use.
Taking the DIY approach to shifting also lets you make the most of the Mazda's modest power; you can rev the heck out of this little 2.0-liter engine and the Miata is happy to play along. With only 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Miata isn't going to rocket away from a stop, but that's not the point. This is what's known as a momentum car — a vehicle that struts its stuff at speed, not while getting up to speed. Another feather in the Miata's cap? Fuel economy. With a manual transmission, the EPA says you'll see 29 mpg combined.
Of course, the Miata's calling card is its low weight and great handling. Even in fully loaded 35th Anniversary guise, this little roadster tips the scales at just 2,366 pounds. Lightness is the name of the game, and it's communicated in every part of how this car drives. The steering is quick and direct; you can chuck the Miata into a corner and it responds immediately. The MX-5 feels super light on its feet through hairpin turns, and the limited-slip differential modulates power between the rear drive wheels to prevent excess slip or unnecessarily skittish behavior.
But that's not to say the Miata cuts like a scalpel. There's pronounced lean while cornering hard; you really feel the car moving around you. Some people find this off-putting, but I'm all for it — the movements communicate a real sense of speed. Hustling along canyon roads, the Miata tells you exactly what's happening where the tires meet the road, letting you know how much grip is available at each corner and reminding you that you can go faster and carry more speed through each bend. Put simply, the Miata is an easy-peasy peach to drive. It's a car that can be enjoyed by drivers of all skill sets, not just wannabe track rats.
Are there downsides? Sure. The infotainment tech leaves a lot to be desired, some driver assistance functions like the blind-spot warning are hypersensitive to the point of annoyance, and this car is really only comfortable for short kings. The Miata also isn't cheap these days; the 35th Anniversary car costs $37,485 including destination, and other trims like the RF Club can push $42K.
Still, the Miata is a singular experience, especially in a world where vehicles keep getting larger, more complex and — sigh — more expensive. It's a car that communicates its virtues not by its numbers, but by how good it feels to drive. Weight of the world got you down? Spend 10 minutes in a Miata. No other antidepressant is this fast-acting.
Photos by Gabriel Vega Cortés