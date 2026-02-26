The 2025 Lamborghini Temerario Is the Quickest Supercar We've Ever Tested

The greatest leap forward the supercar made in the last 15 years isn't how usable it's become. Although that's undoubtedly true, with most sold today by Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini being able to double as daily drivers. Instead, the biggest advance is just how accessible what used to be hypercar-level performance has become, even if you're not a pro driver.

The 2025 Lamborghini Temerario arrived at our test track and immediately set out to prove this point, beating Lambo's claimed acceleration figures in the process. It showed that you don't need perfect conditions to experience this car at its best, and despite producing a combined 907 horsepower, it proved easy to drive at high speeds. Oh, did I mention it also revs to 10,000 rpm?