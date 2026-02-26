- The Temerario replaces the V10-powered Huracan and slots directly beneath the Revuelto, making every Lamborghini's lineup plug-in-hybrid-only.
- It's powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors, delivering a combined 907 horsepower and limited electric-only range.
- On our test track, it outperformed its official acceleration figures, making it the quickest Lamborghini we’ve ever tested.
The 2025 Lamborghini Temerario Is the Quickest Supercar We've Ever Tested
What else would you expect from a 907-horsepower Lambo that revs to 10,000 rpm?
The greatest leap forward the supercar made in the last 15 years isn't how usable it's become. Although that's undoubtedly true, with most sold today by Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini being able to double as daily drivers. Instead, the biggest advance is just how accessible what used to be hypercar-level performance has become, even if you're not a pro driver.
The 2025 Lamborghini Temerario arrived at our test track and immediately set out to prove this point, beating Lambo's claimed acceleration figures in the process. It showed that you don't need perfect conditions to experience this car at its best, and despite producing a combined 907 horsepower, it proved easy to drive at high speeds. Oh, did I mention it also revs to 10,000 rpm?
2025 Lamborghini Temerario
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors
|Power
|907 hp
|Torque
|538 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|Driveline
|AWD
|Weight
|4,194 pounds
|0-60 mph
|2.5 seconds
|Quarter mile
|9.6 seconds @ 146.6 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|101 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|1.15 g
|Price as tested
|$585,954
If you want a Lambo, you'd better like plug-in hybrids
The Temerario serves as the successor to the Huracan, marking significant shifts in the brand's lineup. As mentioned earlier, it's a plug-in hybrid that trades the naturally aspirated V10 found in the Huracan for a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 paired with three electric motors. And since the Revuelto and the Urus SE also incorporate electrification, every Lamborghini sold today is a plug-in hybrid.
Is that a bummer? As the Revuelto proved when it visited our test track last year, not necessarily. After all, it may also use three electric motors, but it pairs them with a brand-new naturally aspirated V12 that revs to 9,500 rpm. It kicks off the supercar experience before you've moved an inch.
The Temerario does not. It'll fire up its V8 with gusto, but it quickly fades to sound levels that wouldn't upset even the crankiest neighbors. Things didn't improve much as I stood in the paddock watching our vehicle testing director, Jonathan Elfalan, take it out for a few sighting laps. Even as I heard him chasing the Temerario's 10,000-rpm redline, it didn't sound like much from a distance as its massive central exhaust exit spat out more wind than burbly V8 noises. Things improved as I got behind the wheel. Once at speed, the cabin quickly filled with characterful noises that picked up in intensity as I hit the 10,000-rpm redline. Too bad the outside world can't hear it.
Here's where things make a complete 180: The Temerario didn't just match the Revuelto's acceleration; it surpassed it. With 907 horsepower and 538 lb-ft to play with, it completed the run to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and to 62 mph in 2.6 seconds. That second number is the vital one here as Lambo cited a 2.7-second time. For $585,954, you get a supercar that's even quicker than advertised.
Of course, part of the Temerario's success comes down to its tires, a set of Bridgestone Potenza Race measuring 255/35/20 up front and 325/30/21 in the rear that came equipped as part of the track-focused Alleggerita package. Curiously, Lamborghini will only sell you a Revuelto rolling on the less performant Potenza Sports. Leaving room for an eventual SV or SVJ model, perhaps?
On the straightaway, the Temerario continued its world-beating quest, completing the quarter mile in 9.6 seconds at 146.6 mph. That's enough to dethrone the Revuelto's 9.9-second run and become the quickest Lamborghini we've tested.
The Temerario wasn't done yet, coming to a stop from 60 mph in 101 feet. While that's better than the Revuelto's 105-foot result, it's still a far cry from the Porsche 911 GT3 and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which managed 91 feet and 90 feet, respectively. Despite its sticky rubber, the Temerario still has to slow a fairly hefty 4,194 pounds. It nevertheless managed 1.15 g on our 200-foot skidpad, placing it on our leaderboard alongside the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.
It's also easy to drive
Despite putting down monster performance figures in our tests, the Lamborghini Temerario impressed us with how easy it is to drive, even at higher speeds. Despite having hypercar-level power, it never left me searching for traction, even on our relatively tight handling course. Instead, you're left with overwhelming acceleration that hits the instant you put your foot down. There's no delay. It just takes off the moment you ask it to.
Its eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is similarly rapid, firing off shifts the instant you tug one of its column-mounted paddles. While its suspension is pretty stiff in the raciest Corsa drive mode, the Temerario felt nicely composed and balanced even through the tightest bends. Lamborghini's excellent traction-control software makes it a car you learn to trust quickly.
When it came time to slow things down, I repeatedly found myself needing to stomp on the brakes a little harder than expected. While it's easy to modulate them on the way into a turn, I was hoping for a stronger initial bite as you get from a McLaren or a Ferrari. Still, the Temerario was more than happy to devour our handling course lap after lap without complaint. It's consistent, fast, and very easy to drive.
And yet, its chiller drive modes morph it into a car that's reasonably comfortable and quiet. Registering 60.8 decibels at idle and 72.9 dB while cruising at 70 mph, the Temerario is quieter than a Porsche 911. So as it turns out, you can have it all as long as you're OK with parting with $585,954. For that, you get a supercar you can take anywhere and hypercar-levels of performance anyone can enjoy.
— Photos by Keith Buglewicz