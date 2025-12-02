Tested: Firestone Performance Tires Make the Honda Civic Si Better — and Worse

More grip and better handling make the Civic Si's flaws easier to notice

2025 Honda Civic Si driving
  • The Honda Civic Si comes standard with all-season tires.
  • Honda lent us a Civic Si equipped with aftermarket Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 summer tires.
  • Our testing shows improved performance, but the Civic Si's lack of power becomes more obvious.

Honda doesn't offer summer tires for the Civic Si sedan anymore; the option seemingly came and went over the course of the 2025 model year. So if you want to fit your sporty-ish Civic with proper rubber, you'll have to find a set of new shoes on your own. Firestone's Firehawk Indy 500 high-performance tires are one option, a set of which will cost you less than $800. But as we recently learned at our test track, while these tires greatly help the Civic Si's grip and handling, they make some of the sedan's flaws easier to spot.  

2025 Honda Civic Si wheel
2025 Honda Civic Si w/ summer tires
Edmunds Test Results
Engine1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four
Power200 hp
Torque192 lb-ft
Transmissionsix-speed manual
Drivelinefront-wheel drive
Weight2,966 pounds
0-30 mph2.7 seconds
0-45 mph4.7 seconds
0-60 mph7.2 seconds
0-75 mph9.9 seconds
Quarter mile15.1 seconds @ 94 mph
Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)0.96 g
60-0 mph braking115 feet
Price as testedTBD

A great skidpad result, but ...

The 0.96 g skidpad measurement is impressive — that's nearly supercar-level territory. All the credit goes to the Firestone summer tires; they really allow the Civic Si to hang on. However ...

"The skidpad results are nothing to sneeze at, but getting them was about the dullest experience I've had on our skidpad in a while," said vehicle testing manager Kurt Niebuhr. "It took no technique other than getting the Si up to speed, turning it and really exceeding the limit of the front tires. Any other inputs yielded no results or slowed the Si down."

2025 Honda Civic Si interior

Niebuhr continued: "Most performance cars require some driving, some throttle and steering work to balance it on the edge of adhesion, but the Si simply wanted to be left alone until its tires gave up. Traction and stability control systems could not be fully disabled either, so you'll need to steer clear of their (inevitable) intervention if you want to get the most out of the Si."

On our handling circuit, Niebuhr had similar things to say, citing the Si's tremendous grip but milquetoast handling. "How Honda made the Civic Si less fun and less enjoyable to drive than the Civic Hybrid is a real head scratcher," he said.

How's the Civic Si perform on the road?

Earlier this year, Firestone invited me to Knoxville, Tennessee, to drive the Civic Si equipped with Firehawk Indy 500 tires on the infamous Tail of the Dragon — a beautiful winding road through the Smoky Mountains. Here, the tires added tremendous confidence to the Civic's handling, allowing it to slice through corners without the driver needing to rely heavily on the brakes. What's more, on long stretches of freeway, the Firestone summer tires weren't noticeably louder than traditional all-season tires, nor did they make the ride overly firm.

2025 Honda Civic Si engine

However, back home in California, the Civic Si proved a bit dull on local canyon roads. Vehicle test editor Gabriel Vega noted that, because the tires have so much grip, you really have to lay into the Civic Si to power out of corners. And with only 200 horsepower on tap, the Si has a pretty sizable power deficit compared to similarly priced sport compacts — something we noted during a comparison test last year.

In the end, we recommend a summer tire upgrade; this really helps the Civic Si perform at its best. But is the Civic Si really the sporty compact car you should buy? We're not so sure. Even the Civic Hybrid has more power and is more engaging to drive. We bet those Firestones would fit on the Hybrid too.

  • 2025 Honda Civic Si rear 3/4
  • 2025 Honda Civic Si front 3/4
  • 2025 Honda Civic Si seats
  • 2025 Honda Civic Si trunk
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

