A Road Trip Reveals Our Honda Civic Hybrid's Few Flaws
Tire noise and some weird fuel computer readouts don't keep the Civic from being a great road tripper
It's an 11-hour drive from my home in Los Angeles to my sister's place in Eureka, California, in the far northern reaches of the state. That's a long time to be behind the wheel, and it's why I usually fly. However, this past July's trip included too many things to transport to and from her place, so the road didn't exactly beckon as much as it demanded.
Our One-Year Road Test fleet is filled with cars that would make excellent road-trippers, but I had already gravitated to our bright red 2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hatchback. I spent quality time in it taking photos a few months ago, and I loved the way it drove and the effortless way its hybrid engine maintained 40-plus mpg. Couple that with the ample cargo space and anything else in our fleet seemed excessive; why would I drive a big, thirsty Lexus SUV instead of this?
With the rear seats folded, the Civic handily swallowed the various crates and boxes I was taking with me, and on the way back, I'd lightened my load enough to leave the rear seatbacks up. Space utilization is a really strong point for this car, and one of the reasons I chose it. I had no problem fitting everything in, along with a cooler with snacks and drinks, while leaving plenty of room for me. With my phone on the wireless charger and my various podcasts and music queued up, I hit the road at stupid-o'clock in the morning on a Thursday, successfully beating traffic as I made my way out of the city.
Fuel economy questions
The EPA estimates the Civic should get 509 miles on a tank of gas. It's around 670 miles one way to Eureka, and a little simple math showed I should be able to load up the Civic and get there and back with just a single fuel stop each way. Good news to me since I wanted to minimize stops.
It became obvious after a short time that the Civic had other ideas. The EPA says our Civic should get 50 mpg in the city and 45 mpg on the highway, with a combined score of 48 mpg. Our actual mileage has been more along the lines of 42 mpg or so. That's commendable fuel economy, but short of where the Civic should be.
I had a mostly full tank when I left, and my fuel economy average was already hovering between 40 mpg and 42 mpg. The fuel computer estimated I'd get around 350 miles before I'd need to fill up. I mostly ignored that since it's based on previous use and the Civic had recently been at our test track. However, it seemed to be surprisingly accurate. After a bit more than 300 miles in, the fuel gauge indicated less than an eighth of a tank, with my remaining range around 40 miles. When I stopped near the Pea Soup Andersen's landmark restaurant in the Central Valley, it took only 9.1 gallons for the Civic to be filled up.
This is weird because the Civic has a 12.4-gallon tank, meaning that the fuel gauge and computer were leaving a good 2 to 3 gallons of gas on the table. This wasn't a one-off but a pattern that repeated throughout the trip. The Nervous Nellie fuel gauge would indicate low fuel, but no subsequent fill-up took more than 9 gallons.
Fuel gauges are often not particularly accurate, especially as the level drops. But it's unusual for a car to have 3 gallons in the tank — a quarter of its total capacity, mind you — and indicate it was nearly empty. I guess it's better than the opposite; the gauge telling you there's more gas than you actually have. But it does make me wonder what the heck is going on there.
As for my average fuel economy, it worked out to around 42 mpg for the round trip, which is below the EPA estimate. I blame the blistering pace set by my fellow drivers on Interstate 5 — I don't want to be the slowpoke after all — and the hilly terrain on Highway 101 when you get north of San Francisco. Speaking of which …
Driving dynamics
Fuel economy questions aside, there's no doubt this is a wonderful car to drive. On the interstate, the Civic largely drove itself thanks to Honda's nicely calibrated driver assists. But in the northern reaches of California, Highway 101 snakes through mountains, narrowing to two lanes and widening again over and over as you pass through small towns and try not to let the majesty of the redwood forests distract you.
Honda nailed the Civic's suspension tuning, providing plenty of comfort but with a surprising amount of responsiveness and control on a winding road. The responsive and accurate steering never makes the car feel twitchy. As for the hybrid engine, there's 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque on tap. Put it together and you have a car that isn't just competent, it's downright fun. It's almost like the car was encouraging me to explore a more adventurous route — a suggestion I passed up simply because 11 hours behind the wheel was quite enough, thank you very much.
I did, however, make a quick detour to drive the Civic through a tree. Wouldn't you?
Tire selection matters
Honda made a big deal about sound deadening when this generation of Civic came out a few years ago, using in-wheel resonators and foam-filled pillars among other things to quiet noise.
On my trip, things played out a little differently. Granted, the Civic is an inexpensive car, so I wasn't expecting Lexus LS levels of isolation. But when I pulled off the highway and discovered I had the stereo cranked, it was clear something was amiss.
I turned off the stereo for a bit and realized road noise was an omnipresent companion. Not only that, the Civic was also exceptionally sensitive to different pavement textures. Any car will be noisier over rough pavement versus smooth, but the Civic would go from "acceptable" to "I CAN'T HEAR MYSELF THINK" over seemingly minor surface changes.
I think two things are at work here. First, hatchbacks like the Civic admit more sound from the cargo area into the cabin, and our test numbers bear this out. Generally speaking, Civic hatchbacks we've tested come in a decibel or so higher than Civic sedans.
The other factor could be the Goodyear Assurance tires on our Civic. Previous Civics we've tested for sound have worn Continental ProContact RX tires, a touring tire that's generally well known for being quiet. The Assurance all-seasons on the other hand are on the louder side of things. A tire swap would make an interesting data point.
Would I pick it again?
Driving dynamics win the day with the Civic, and it makes it easy to overlook things like the interior, which is on the dated side next to cars like the Hyundai Elantra or Kia K4. The Civic is nicely executed and high-quality of course, but the iPad-glued-to-the-dash look of the touchscreen feels very 2010s. No complaints about the seating position, or the seats themselves, as I was perfectly comfortable for the length of the trip.
Would I take this Civic on another long road trip? I kind of already did, driving it to and from San Diego not long after completing my journey north. It was a nice refresher, reminding me of what I like so much about the car. If it were my personal car, though, I'd look into a quieter tire.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz