A Road Trip Reveals Our Honda Civic Hybrid's Few Flaws

With the rear seats folded, the Civic handily swallowed the various crates and boxes I was taking with me, and on the way back, I'd lightened my load enough to leave the rear seatbacks up. Space utilization is a really strong point for this car, and one of the reasons I chose it. I had no problem fitting everything in, along with a cooler with snacks and drinks, while leaving plenty of room for me. With my phone on the wireless charger and my various podcasts and music queued up, I hit the road at stupid-o'clock in the morning on a Thursday, successfully beating traffic as I made my way out of the city.

Fuel economy questions

The EPA estimates the Civic should get 509 miles on a tank of gas. It's around 670 miles one way to Eureka, and a little simple math showed I should be able to load up the Civic and get there and back with just a single fuel stop each way. Good news to me since I wanted to minimize stops.

It became obvious after a short time that the Civic had other ideas. The EPA says our Civic should get 50 mpg in the city and 45 mpg on the highway, with a combined score of 48 mpg. Our actual mileage has been more along the lines of 42 mpg or so. That's commendable fuel economy, but short of where the Civic should be.

I had a mostly full tank when I left, and my fuel economy average was already hovering between 40 mpg and 42 mpg. The fuel computer estimated I'd get around 350 miles before I'd need to fill up. I mostly ignored that since it's based on previous use and the Civic had recently been at our test track. However, it seemed to be surprisingly accurate. After a bit more than 300 miles in, the fuel gauge indicated less than an eighth of a tank, with my remaining range around 40 miles. When I stopped near the Pea Soup Andersen's landmark restaurant in the Central Valley, it took only 9.1 gallons for the Civic to be filled up.