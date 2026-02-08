Our Honda Civic Hybrid Masters the Art of the Care-Free Car

My first car was a hand-me-down 1999 Toyota Avalon XLS — a far cry from the dutiful Honda Civic Hybrid that has called our One-Year Test Fleet home for several months now. The Avalon was slow, drove with all the precision of a pool noodle, and had less sex appeal than the gallows. At the ripe young age of 17, I hated it because I wanted something faster and cooler. But 13 years later, I now realize there were dozens of tiny intangible things about that old Avalon I couldn't appreciate then but have come to envy now.

There were no screens, no modes, no gimmicky headlights, no fake self-driving software, no popout door handles, and no stupid beeps, bongs or chimes to stress me out. Everything worked all the time. My Avalon was quiet and comfortable, and I paid it no extra attention whatsoever. I can't even recall taking it for an oil change — and while many regard that as automotive abuse, the Avalon just kept on chugging. It was unkillable.

As a result, my Avalon has become my personal gold standard for cars that are truly painless. Very few modern vehicles have had the honor of being compared to my Avalon in that (admittedly very specific) regard. There are couches I find more demanding and uncomfortable than my old Toyota. Cars? Forget about it.