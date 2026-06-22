Tested: The Ford Mustang RTR Stage 3 Is the Most Fun You Can Have in a Mustang

Around our skidpad, the RTR immediately showed Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s propensity to drift anything, with its own willingness to rotate at the slightest lift of the throttle. Very few cars are truly neutral around a skidpad; most understeer (where the front tires lose grip first) and can only oversteer (where the rear tires lose grip) with some deliberate stabs at the gas. With minimal steering and throttle work, the RTR could be balanced right on the edge of grip but was also quick to recover from a little too much sliding. For someone who has driven a lot of Mustangs (me), the steering was a revelation. It's light enough yet still full of more feel than the steering on any other Mustang I've driven, and doesn't have the sadly typical dead spot just off center that plagues even our track-oriented Dark Horse.

Around our tight handling loop, the RTR was more or less a bull in a china shop. With massive power on tap and a bunch of slow-to-medium speed corners, the RTR's acceleration had to be carefully managed at all times. The neutral handling I found on the skidpad remains, even at speeds approaching 80 mph. The RTR was eager to turn in, but also eager to drift into, through, and out of every corner. Despite its sledgehammer-like power delivery, the RTR took a light touch and finesse to keep it mostly tidy and not overly sideways. That's in stark contrast to the Dark Horse, which seems to demand more aggressive steering inputs despite its wider, stickier tires and aggressive alignment. Like running this thing through the quarter mile, attacking our handling course was equal parts exhausting, rewarding and exhilarating.

A parts showcase

For most people, the Stage 3 package on the RTR Mustang is ridiculously expensive. Sure, it looks sick and pulls really hard, well past 120 mph, but the good news is that you can't get some of this car's performance (the best parts anyway) on their own, without setting your wallet on fire. To me, the move would be to buy a basic Mustang GT with a manual transmission (leave the 10-speed automatic for the rental Mustang) and equip it with all of RTR's suspension upgrades. Want more grip? Get some sticky Pirllii Trofeo RS tires. Want to go sideways? Bolt on the Nitto555 G2s that came on our test car. The suspension is adjustable, too, so if you're so inclined, you can tailor the handling to your style and let it rip. Everyone's been able to make a Mustang fast, but very few have made a Mustang handle the way the RTR does right out of the box.