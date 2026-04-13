Is Our Ford Maverick Hybrid the Cure for the Giant Truck?

It's big enough for small jobs … but so are compact SUVs

"Even though I love the Ford Maverick, it was shockingly not the right tool for the job when I borrowed it over the holidays," wrote David Lucio, post-production editor. "With California getting some rare and much-needed rain, I could not put anything in the truck bed since ours doesn't have a cover. It's a common truck problem. So all of the food and gifts, plus my dog, my wife and I had to be crammed into the cabin. Luckily, everything fit — kind of. We both had to scoot our seats forward and sit rather uncomfortably, plus keep an extra-sharp eye on the dog to not get into the food, which was now next to him in the back. An SUV or a roomy/hatchback sedan would have solved all of these issues."

The Maverick is a great size, but it doesn't offer much more than a Honda CR-V when it comes to storage space, unless you're carrying something of unusual size (like bikes) or something you don't want inside the vehicle (firewood, muddy clothes, etc.). This can be solved by purchasing a tonneau cover, of course. But part of the appeal of a full-size pickup is that there's a ton of space inside the truck. The Maverick doesn't work here.