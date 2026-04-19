2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

Ford's Maverick debuted for the 2022 model year, and it felt like an antidote to the ever-increasing size and power brinksmanship that we'd seen in full-size trucks for years. Not only was it tiny in comparison to the F-150, but it was incredibly affordable and packed with smart design touches that made it very popular with consumers.

Now that we've seen the Maverick's first refresh for 2025 and lived with one for a year, we only like it more, and consequently, it's our highest-rated truck.

Read all of our 2025 Ford Maverick content:

2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid: First Drive Review

2025 Ford Maverick: Trims Compared

2025 Ford Maverick: What It's Like To Live With