2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

Ford's most affordable truck remains a great value, especially in more basic trim levels

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid front 3/4
  • The Ford Maverick benefited from a minor refresh in 2025.
  • The ability to have both the hybrid drivetrain and all-wheel drive was high on the list of customer wants.
  • The 2026 Maverick has a starting price of $28,990 including destination.

Ford's Maverick debuted for the 2022 model year, and it felt like an antidote to the ever-increasing size and power brinksmanship that we'd seen in full-size trucks for years. Not only was it tiny in comparison to the F-150, but it was incredibly affordable and packed with smart design touches that made it very popular with consumers.

Now that we've seen the Maverick's first refresh for 2025 and lived with one for a year, we only like it more, and consequently, it's our highest-rated truck.

Read all of our 2025 Ford Maverick content:
2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid: First Drive Review
2025 Ford Maverick: Trims Compared
2025 Ford Maverick: What It's Like To Live With

See 281 2026 Ford Maverick vehicles for sale near you
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2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid profile

The Ford Maverick in our One-Year Road Test fleet looks handsome with its refreshed bodywork in Eruption Green.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid front

The new front fascia is slightly less chunky than the one that debuted with the Maverick for 2022.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid rear

It's hard to show how small the Maverick is without a midsize or full-size truck nearby for context.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid side

The Maverick's 4.5-foot bed is proportionate to the rest of the truck.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid bed

It may be small, but you'd be surprised just how useful the Maverick's little bed actually is.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid wheel

Our XLT trim gets handsome alloy wheels, but we secretly wish the base model's steel wheels were an option.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid headlight

Our long-term test Maverick features the hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive, which is just right for this kind of truck.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid grille

A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is the base engine, and while the extra power is nice, the hybrid's efficiency wins out.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid interior

The Maverick's interior isn't luxurious by any standard, but it's comfortable and smartly laid out.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid interior

Ford added Sync 4 as part of its 2025 refresh, and while it's not our favorite infotainment system, it's a very nice addition in a vehicle this affordable.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid tech
2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid seats
2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid console
2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid console
2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid console
2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid rear 3/4
2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid rear 3/4
2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid front 3/4
2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid hitch
2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid engine
2025 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid engine


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Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

edited by

Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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Edmunds suggests you pay
$28,747
84 for sale near you
Prices based on sales in VA thru 4/6/26
Final assembly in Mexico
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