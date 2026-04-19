- The Ford Maverick benefited from a minor refresh in 2025.
- The ability to have both the hybrid drivetrain and all-wheel drive was high on the list of customer wants.
- The 2026 Maverick has a starting price of $28,990 including destination.
2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
Ford's most affordable truck remains a great value, especially in more basic trim levels
Ford's Maverick debuted for the 2022 model year, and it felt like an antidote to the ever-increasing size and power brinksmanship that we'd seen in full-size trucks for years. Not only was it tiny in comparison to the F-150, but it was incredibly affordable and packed with smart design touches that made it very popular with consumers.
Now that we've seen the Maverick's first refresh for 2025 and lived with one for a year, we only like it more, and consequently, it's our highest-rated truck.
Read all of our 2025 Ford Maverick content:
2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid: First Drive Review
2025 Ford Maverick: Trims Compared
2025 Ford Maverick: What It's Like To Live With
The Ford Maverick in our One-Year Road Test fleet looks handsome with its refreshed bodywork in Eruption Green.
The new front fascia is slightly less chunky than the one that debuted with the Maverick for 2022.
It's hard to show how small the Maverick is without a midsize or full-size truck nearby for context.
The Maverick's 4.5-foot bed is proportionate to the rest of the truck.
It may be small, but you'd be surprised just how useful the Maverick's little bed actually is.
Our XLT trim gets handsome alloy wheels, but we secretly wish the base model's steel wheels were an option.
Our long-term test Maverick features the hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive, which is just right for this kind of truck.
A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is the base engine, and while the extra power is nice, the hybrid's efficiency wins out.
The Maverick's interior isn't luxurious by any standard, but it's comfortable and smartly laid out.
Ford added Sync 4 as part of its 2025 refresh, and while it's not our favorite infotainment system, it's a very nice addition in a vehicle this affordable.