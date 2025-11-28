Could Our 2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid Replace My Daily Driver?

OK, cards on the table: I really like the Ford Maverick. I liked the first one I drove back in late 2021. I like the size, the styling and, of course, the vibe. But I do not own a Ford Maverick. I own a 2024 Kia Niro hybrid.

The average person, I imagine, is not pitting these two vehicles against each other when they think about their next purchase. But the Niro SX Touring I purchased and the Maverick XLT Edmunds bought for our One-Year Road Test both came in at a little under $40,000. They're both hybrids, too, though the Maverick has all-wheel drive. (The Niro is not available with AWD.)

So, after spending more than 1,000 miles behind the wheel of our Eruption Green Maverick, could I make a logical, fact-based argument to my wife that we should dump the Niro and go for the Ford? Well, no. But how close was it?