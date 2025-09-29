We have a Civic Hatchback and a Ford Maverick in our One-Year Road Test fleet, and while neither is a base model, they're both hybrids, both are around $35,000 give or take, and both are representative real-world examples of these vehicles. Coincidentally, they're also the least expensive vehicles in our fleet. So we decided to explore whether the Civic's traditional compact hatchback remains the best approach to (relatively) cheap wheels, or if Ford's clever and useful little truck is the better call for a truck-drivin' country.

Which costs more?

A base Civic sedan starts at around $25,000, but if you want a hybrid, the sedan starts at $30,490 with the $1,195 destination fee included, and the hatchback starts at $31,690. Our Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport Touring is the top-line and costs $34,045. That gets you a 9-inch touchscreen, a Bose audio system, leather seats, power driver and passenger seats, moonroof, and a few other niceties. The only factory options are a handful of colors that cost an extra $455, but our car's Rallye Red doesn't add to the price.

The Maverick has a base price of $29,840 when you include the $1,695 destination charge. That sounds a little spendy, but note that the Maverick comes standard with a hybrid powertrain or, as a no-cost option, a 250-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder. Our Maverick XLT is a midtier trim with all-wheel drive and a few options that put the as-tested price at $36,990. It sounds like the Civic has a clear price advantage, but you could knock the all-wheel drive and moonroof off our Maverick and save nearly $2,000, bringing the prices much closer.

How do the interiors stack up?

While it's hard to imagine these two vehicles looking much different from the outside, the tape measure thinks they're pretty similar inside. Overall, the Maverick is a little bigger, with a noteworthy 2.3-inch advantage in rear headroom thanks to that trucky roofline. It's worth noting the Civic has a half-inch more rear legroom, though, helpful if you're fitting car seats. As for rear seat comfort, the Civic offers more recline, but the Maverick has rear seat vents in the center console, along with two USB-C charging ports.