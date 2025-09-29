- The Honda Civic and Ford Maverick are their manufacturers' entry-level models.
- Despite their outward differences, they have a lot in common.
- The Civic is more refined, but the Maverick's utility can't be beat.
Ford Maverick vs. Honda Civic: Picking the Best $35,000 Hybrid
No, we're not crazy — these two cars are more similar than you might think
Quiz time: What's the cheapest new Ford you can buy? How about the cheapest new Honda? If you said "Maverick" and "Civic," congrats, you really know your car prices for some weird reason.
These are actually the entry-level vehicles these days. There are of course cheaper cars to be found, but if you're dead-set on spending the least amount of money for a new Honda or Ford, here you go. The thing is, these two have more in common than you might think, and both Honda and Ford offer a variety of versions to expand their appeal. The Civic comes in sporty Si and track-ready Type R variants. The Maverick comes in its own sporty version called the Lobo or an off-road-capable version called the Tremor.
We have a Civic Hatchback and a Ford Maverick in our One-Year Road Test fleet, and while neither is a base model, they're both hybrids, both are around $35,000 give or take, and both are representative real-world examples of these vehicles. Coincidentally, they're also the least expensive vehicles in our fleet. So we decided to explore whether the Civic's traditional compact hatchback remains the best approach to (relatively) cheap wheels, or if Ford's clever and useful little truck is the better call for a truck-drivin' country.
Which costs more?
A base Civic sedan starts at around $25,000, but if you want a hybrid, the sedan starts at $30,490 with the $1,195 destination fee included, and the hatchback starts at $31,690. Our Civic Hatchback Hybrid Sport Touring is the top-line and costs $34,045. That gets you a 9-inch touchscreen, a Bose audio system, leather seats, power driver and passenger seats, moonroof, and a few other niceties. The only factory options are a handful of colors that cost an extra $455, but our car's Rallye Red doesn't add to the price.
The Maverick has a base price of $29,840 when you include the $1,695 destination charge. That sounds a little spendy, but note that the Maverick comes standard with a hybrid powertrain or, as a no-cost option, a 250-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder. Our Maverick XLT is a midtier trim with all-wheel drive and a few options that put the as-tested price at $36,990. It sounds like the Civic has a clear price advantage, but you could knock the all-wheel drive and moonroof off our Maverick and save nearly $2,000, bringing the prices much closer.
How do the interiors stack up?
While it's hard to imagine these two vehicles looking much different from the outside, the tape measure thinks they're pretty similar inside. Overall, the Maverick is a little bigger, with a noteworthy 2.3-inch advantage in rear headroom thanks to that trucky roofline. It's worth noting the Civic has a half-inch more rear legroom, though, helpful if you're fitting car seats. As for rear seat comfort, the Civic offers more recline, but the Maverick has rear seat vents in the center console, along with two USB-C charging ports.
Interior quality is another thing entirely. The Maverick feels utilitarian inside, with chunky blocks of plastic piled atop each other. Aside from padded armrests on the doors and the center console, every bit of plastic is hard to the touch. At least it's high-quality and durable-feeling, and Ford uses colors and textures effectively to break up what could be a monotonous design. It's also functional, with good storage and a section in the center console that's divided up to hold phones, a wallet or other small items. Our XLT comes with cloth upholstery over comfortable seats that power-adjust several different ways for the driver, but the passenger has to make do with manual controls.
The Civic's interior feels luxurious by comparison. There are soft-touch surfaces everywhere, and expensive-looking flourishes like the mesh panel that spans the dash and hides the air vents. The leather on the seats is soft enough so it doesn't feel cheap, but with a firmness that tells you it should last. The Civic's interior storage is also pretty good, but the Maverick's door pockets seemingly go on forever, so I'd give it the nod there.
Is the tech any good?
Both cars have digital instruments and touchscreen infotainment, but the Maverick feels more modern. Its standard 13.2-inch touchscreen is more than 4 inches bigger than the Civic's, and it offers a dual-view mode so you can see your smartphone functions and various Ford features at the same time. By contrast, the Civic's 9-inch screen is only available on the top-line trims, and for some reason, Apple CarPlay looks low-res compared to the Maverick. The Ford also gets standard wireless smartphone connectivity, while the Civic only offers it on top-tier trims. As for sound quality, I feel like the Maverick's system cuts through my tinnitus a bit better than the Civic's Bose, but which is better is up to the listener.
Both offer clear digital instruments, customizable using buttons on the steering wheel. The Civic gives you multiple ways to look at the information, which is nice, and its display is a bit larger and sharper as well. The Ford puts a lot of info on screen, though, and I'm fond of the blue theme it goes with. I'll call this one a wash.
The Civic wins hands down when it comes to driver assist tech. Honda gives even the base Civic a full complement of advanced driver assist systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and so on. All that stuff is available on the Ford, but only if you opt for the $40,000-plus Lariat trim or higher. Our Maverick has lane keeping assistance, blind-spot warning and a few other things, but it's not nearly as comprehensive as the Civic.
How about cargo and utility?
This seems like an obvious win for the Maverick. The Civic Hatchback has 24.5 cubic feet of usable cargo space behind the rear seats — not bad, but nowhere near the dimensional advantage of the Maverick. The Maverick's bed measures more than 40 inches across and is nearly 55 inches deep, and it has a maximum payload of 1,500 pounds for front-wheel-drive models, or 1,400 pounds for all-wheel drive. That's a lot of sod, bricks or furniture if you use the built-in tie downs. Our Maverick also has a 400-watt power supply in the bed, useful for things like a small air compressor. Beyond that, the Ford can tow 2,000 pounds, or up to 4,000 pounds with an optional towing package. In other words, you could tow a Civic with the Maverick, but you'll void your Civic's warranty trying it the other way around.
However, if you want to keep your stuff locked up AND carry rear passengers, the Civic has a distinct advantage. You can load up the Civic, close the hatch and lock it up, but the Maverick leaves your load exposed to the elements ... and grabby hands. Granted, if you want to lock stuff up in the truck, you can throw it in the rear seat, or even flip the rear seat bottom up. But unless you're willing to shell out an extra $1,300 for a hard tonneau cover for the Maverick's bed, the Civic wins on cargo security, if not outright utility.
What are they like to drive?
That hybrid engine in the Maverick gets you 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque, while the Civic hybrid has 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. On paper, the Civic has the advantage, but at our test track, they're neck and neck. The Maverick hit 60 mph slightly quicker (7.3 seconds versus 7.4 seconds), but by the end of the quarter mile, the Civic had passed it (15.4 seconds at 89 mph versus 15.5 seconds at 87 mph). So if you're racing for pinks, it's anybody's guess.
Honda has masterfully tuned the suspension on the Civic to be comfortable and compliant around town or on the highway, but with an accuracy to its steering and an overall sportiness that makes it genuinely fun on a twisty road. It's better than it needs to be on a mainstream compact car, and it's one of our favorite things about the Civic.
The Maverick isn't nearly as much fun, but it's not a chore to drive either. The independent suspension is on the firm side but not overly so, and the steering doesn't have the same sporty feel as the Civic either. Ultimately, the suspension isn't quite as comfortable as the Civic, but compared to other trucks, it drives beautifully. There's zero bed shake, and the buttoned-down feeling over bumps is something a body-on-frame pickup can only dream of.
Surprisingly, the Maverick does have a driving characteristic that's easily better than the Civic: road noise. Our long-term Civic is loud on the highway, while the Maverick is notably quieter and less sensitive to pavement changes. Our testing bore that out, with the Maverick 1.4 decibels quieter than the Civic at highway speeds (66.5 vs. 67.9 decibels). That's not a huge amount, but it makes a meaningful difference on a longer trip.
Which is better?
At the end of the day, I've gotta go with the Civic. The interior quality beats the Maverick hands down, the standard driver assists work well, and the hatchback is plenty utilitarian for me, as I recently proved on a road trip. The fuel economy is nothing to sneeze at either. While I might miss the Maverick's hauling and towing capabilities from time to time, the Civic is simply a better all-arounder.