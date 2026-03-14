Our 2025 Ford Expedition Might Be the Perfect Road Tripper

Last year, I drove our Honda Civic Hybrid to visit my sister in Eureka, California — an 11-hour stint behind the wheel. It was fine, but I couldn't help but whine about how loud it was on the road, among other things.

This time, I took the trip with one of my daughters, and we were determined to do it in something more comfortable. Our 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum was the perfect choice. Big and comfy, quiet on the highway, and with an excellent audio system, it promised to be a vastly superior companion. And boy, was it ever.

BlueCruisin'

Ford has made a lot of noise lately about improvements to its BlueCruise hands-free driving feature. A competitor GM's Super Cruise and Tesla's Full-Self Driving features, earlier BlueCruise versions were underwhelming. It would go for a couple of miles before panicking and forcing the driver to resume control, making it effectively useless. Having been disappointed by BlueCruise in the past, I was eager to try out Ford's updated system.