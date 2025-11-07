The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Is the Fastest Gas Car in Edmunds U-Drags History

No rival to match it up against, but it doesn't really matter.

Edmunds U-Drags: Chevy Corvette ZR1
  • The Chevy Corvette ZR1 is going up against ... the wind.
  • We wanted to pit the ZR1 against real competition, but everyone chickened out. 
  • But we keep a leaderboard for a reason, so we know what the ZR1 would have beaten.

This is a bit of an odd one. The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is a monster — in fact, if you're most other automakers, it's a lot like the boogeyman. You see, we wanted to pit the ZR1 against any contender that would be brave enough to look under their bed, but not one other automaker was game. The ZR1 strikes genuine fear into the heart of Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren and more. 

So even though there was to be no true race, we decided to run it anyway. That's how we got here. So the ZR1 will run at U-Drags, but it will do so to set a time and find its place on our leaderboard. That's why we keep receipts, folks. Check out the video to see the new Chevy Corvette ZR1 set the record for the fastest time we've ever put up by a gas-powered car. 

Consider These Recommendations
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

