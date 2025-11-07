The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Is the Fastest Gas Car in Edmunds U-Drags History

This is a bit of an odd one. The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is a monster — in fact, if you're most other automakers, it's a lot like the boogeyman. You see, we wanted to pit the ZR1 against any contender that would be brave enough to look under their bed, but not one other automaker was game. The ZR1 strikes genuine fear into the heart of Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren and more.

So even though there was to be no true race, we decided to run it anyway. That's how we got here. So the ZR1 will run at U-Drags, but it will do so to set a time and find its place on our leaderboard. That's why we keep receipts, folks. Check out the video to see the new Chevy Corvette ZR1 set the record for the fastest time we've ever put up by a gas-powered car.