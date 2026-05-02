Our BMW X3 Has a Great Touchscreen But Frustrating Menus

The menu system offers a steep learning curve, but how's the screen?

Not bad, actually! Every X3 comes with a 14.9-inch touchscreen along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get a standard wireless charging pad, which works pretty well.

"I hate the menus in the BMW's infotainment, but I love the screens," said Kaufman. "They're big but not overwhelmingly big. Enough that you get plenty of real estate for your map, podcast/music app, and any third thing you want to mess with. They're also super crisp and really snappy when you're tapping or scrolling."

Consumer advice manager Ron Montoya is also a fan of the central touchscreen but is less charmed by the gauge cluster screen.

"I'm a bit torn about the interior design of our BMW X3. On the one hand, the dual screens merging into a single curved glass look impressive and futuristic, but on the other hand, it's part of a growing trend of automakers slapping on a couple of screens on a dashboard and calling it a day," said Montoya.

"Now, to be clear, I don't mind a nice big screen for the center infotainment. I'm nitpicking the screen used in place of the gauge cluster. If you'd have asked me 20 years ago if I thought that would be a cool feature, I'd be all over it. But as I've been in many modern cars, I find myself longing for the days of analog gauges; a time when there could be variations within the same brand, and there was more of a three-dimensional feel to the interior rather than flat 2D screens."