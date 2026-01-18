This year, the holiday season for my wife and me involved a lot of time on the road. All for good and happy reasons, of course, but with our families split up across the state, our plans would take us up and down a good portion of California, from San Diego to the San Francisco Bay Area.

That meant choosing the right vehicle out of the Edmunds One-Year Road Test fleet, a group of 20 or so vehicles that we keep for a year and around 20,000 miles, would be essential. And that's why I immediately gravitated toward our BMW X3 to be our noble steed for the 1,500 miles or so that were going to follow.

While I thoroughly enjoyed the holidays, my thoughts on the X3 ultimately proved somewhat mixed. There were aspects of it that made for a perfect road trip companion, but a few others that inspired less kind reactions from both of us. So let's run through the reasons why you would (or wouldn't) want to take an X3 on a long journey of your own.