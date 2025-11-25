Our BMW X3's Interior Is Good, Not Great

The 2025 BMW X3 recently eked out a win in our compact luxury SUV comparison test, besting the redesigned Audi Q5 and kinda-getting-old Mercedes-Benz GLC. We praised the X3 for its power and efficient four-cylinder engine, sophisticated styling and great on-road manners. But the one thing we didn't love? The interior.

The X3 we used in that comparison test is part of our One-Year Road Test fleet — a group of vehicles we live with and evaluate over the course of 12 months and 20,000 miles. And the more time we spend with the X3, the less we seem to come around on not only the cabin's overall design but also the use of questionably cheap materials.