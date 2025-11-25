Our BMW X3's Interior Is Good, Not Great

There are too many cheap plastics inside this luxury SUV

2025 BMW X3 interior
  • The BMW X3 is one of the better luxury SUVs you can buy.
  • But living with one for several months now, we're not too fond of the interior.
  • The cabin looks nice, but dig deeper and there are way too many cheap plastics inside.

The 2025 BMW X3 recently eked out a win in our compact luxury SUV comparison test, besting the redesigned Audi Q5 and kinda-getting-old Mercedes-Benz GLC. We praised the X3 for its power and efficient four-cylinder engine, sophisticated styling and great on-road manners. But the one thing we didn't love? The interior.

The X3 we used in that comparison test is part of our One-Year Road Test fleet — a group of vehicles we live with and evaluate over the course of 12 months and 20,000 miles. And the more time we spend with the X3, the less we seem to come around on not only the cabin's overall design but also the use of questionably cheap materials.

See 504 2026 BMW X3 vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
2025 BMW X3 rear seats

Editor-in-Chief Alistair Weaver puts the X3's interior into context.

"It's tough being a luxury brand right now. In days gone by you'd expect a level of technology that differentiated the truly posh from the mainstream. A BMW or a Mercedes offered features you wouldn't find on a Ford or Chevy. But that's no longer the case. Today, legislative standards and consumer demand have made safety kit all but universal, while Apple CarPlay and Google integration have democratized how we listen to music or navigate to the shops." 

"Today, a luxury vehicle is distinguished less by what it has than by how it feels, which is where the X3 falls down. The interior design is handsome enough, the seats are comfy and the screen has a nice resolution, but some of the plastics feel decidedly mainstream. They're not terrible, but BMW has sought to save money in areas that are seen and felt by the owner. My family's Genesis GV60 is at a similar price point and size to the BMW but feels like a more premium product."

2025 BMW X3 interior

Consumer advice manager Ron Montoya brings up a point that resonates with many of our editors. 

"I'm a bit torn about the interior design of our BMW X3. On the one hand, the dual screens merging into a single curved display looks impressive and futuristic. But on the other hand, it's part of a growing trend of automakers slapping on a couple of screens on a dashboard and calling it day."

Big screens do not equal big luxury. This isn't a trend unique to BMW, mind you — Audi, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz and plenty of other automakers are sacrificing good interior design for the sake of digital real estate.

2025 BMW X3 rear 3/4

But it's not all bad news inside our BMW X3.

"This isn't an exciting interior, but it is perfectly functional without much to complain about," writes editor Jake Sundstrom. "The X3 retained one of my favorite features from the last generation: giant door pockets for water bottles. BMW is one of the few companies that consistently provides door pockets big enough for the oversized water bottles that millennials like me can't get enough of."

Still, these nitpicks aren't enough to diminish the X3's appeal. We stand by its place as the top pick against the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, and therefore the most deserving of your dollars.

Photos by Keith Buglewicz

2025 BMW X3 front 3/4
BMW X3 for sale near you
3 of 119 listings
See all 119 listings
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top